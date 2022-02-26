The Note Dalat Homestay / H.a

+ 35

Design Team : Trung Huu Vuong, Minh Tien Chau, Quoc Huy Tran

Terrazzo : Mr. Loc

Architects : H.a.

Mep & Hvac Consultants : Minh Lam Coltd

City : Dalat

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Dalat or Da Lat is the capital city of Lam Dong province in Vietnam. In particular, Dalat is described as the city in the forest - the forest in the city. Dalat sits approx 1500m above sea level and is surrounded by mountain ranges and pine forest flora, Dalat inherits a mild and cool mountainous climate all year round.

The Note is a housing project combined with a homestay, it shows the feeling of a people living far away from their hometown and remembering the land of their childhood. For the purpose of recreating and preserving childhood memories, to dedicate to family and lovers of the land of Dalat.

To find inspiration for the idea of expressing Dalat to the fullest. The design team borrowed what is said to be the most characteristic of Dalat including the image of red soil slopes, pine hills, waterfalls, morning haze, cold wind, small wooden house, and the pattern of the Co-ho Chil ethnic,...

Each borrowed image creates various materials, colors, lines, and details for each space.

Thereby The Note Dalat was formed.