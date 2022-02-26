We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
The Note Dalat Homestay / H.a

The Note Dalat Homestay / H.a

Dalat, Vietnam
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Dalat or Da Lat is the capital city of Lam Dong province in Vietnam. In particular, Dalat is described as the city in the forest - the forest in the city. Dalat sits approx 1500m above sea level and is surrounded by mountain ranges and pine forest flora, Dalat inherits a mild and cool mountainous climate all year round.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The Note is a housing project combined with a homestay, it shows the feeling of a people living far away from their hometown and remembering the land of their childhood. For the purpose of recreating and preserving childhood memories, to dedicate to family and lovers of the land of Dalat.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Plan - Basement Floor
Plan - Basement Floor
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

To find inspiration for the idea of expressing Dalat to the fullest. The design team borrowed what is said to be the most characteristic of Dalat including the image of red soil slopes, pine hills, waterfalls, morning haze, cold wind, small wooden house, and the pattern of the Co-ho Chil ethnic,...

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Section A
Section A

Each borrowed image creates various materials, colors, lines, and details for each space.

Thereby The Note Dalat was formed.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

