We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lebanon
  5. Fatre House / platau

Fatre House / platau

Save this project
Fatre House / platau

Courtesy of platauCourtesy of platauCourtesy of platauCourtesy of platau+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fatre, Lebanon
  • Architects : platau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau

Text description provided by the architects. Fatre house stands on a sloping site; characterized by spectacular rock formations; dotted with native oak and pine trees, and ending in a natural ravine that borders the Adonis valley; with unobstructed views of Mount Lebanon to the East and the Mediterranean Sea to the West. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau
Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau

The house was imagined from the beginning to be part of this serene landscape, in amassing that would establish an intimate relationship with its natural features. The placement of the different parts of the house is the result of a careful topographical survey that set the base for the project, foraging precisely the rock formations and trees to be highlighted and integrated into the design. Three main terraces within the site were identified to receive the house spaces, each offering a distinct orientation and featuring a different rock formation within it.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau

The entrance and main living are located on the upper level, with the reception volume looking towards the sea and the adjoined kitchen turning toward the mountain. The informal living and bedrooms are located on the middle level, projected towards the view with a rear terrace highlighting the rock formation on this level. The lower level hosts the pool with another rock formation within it; topping the pool house and technical facilities underneath it. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau
Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau

Circulation navigates transversally through these levels, exposing the phenomenological moments of the house in a rhythmic descent. A transversal stair connects the reception space with the bedrooms’ level; cutting through the rocks within a glazed box. Further steps connect the lower level to the pool, then further down to the pool house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau

The house is a play of volumes with two different materials and architectonic attitudes towards the landscape. The central part of the house stands out - with two white concrete volumes that include high ceiling living spaces connected by the glazed stairs. This central spine presents amassing that cascades down the slope and projects towards the view with large glazed facades.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau
Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau

In contrast, the peripheral parts of the house blend in the site - with low volumes that house kitchen, bedrooms, and pool area. Cladded with stones extracted during the site excavation, those adjoining parts follow the existing topography; marrying in their materiality and massing with the existing landscape of terraces and rock formations. The articulations resulting from this play of volumes, levels, and materials present diverse inhabitations between architecture and landscape and a rich array of spatial atmospheres that celebrate the genius-loci of the site.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of platau
Courtesy of platau

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
platau
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLebanon
Cite: "Fatre House / platau" 21 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977220/fatre-house-platau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream