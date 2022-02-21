We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

INC Coffee / LABOTORY

INC Coffee / LABOTORY

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture, Coffee Shop Interiors
Geumcheon-gu, South Korea
  • Architects : LABOTORY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yongjoon Choi
Text description provided by the architects. From the design of the space, the branding, application design, communication of the brand, etc., of INC Coffee, we took omnidirectional ways with starting this project. We settled the tagline <take the origin> and offered the core value of INC coffee as role in spreading coffee culture ‘Captivated by the essence of coffee.’

Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
As many people may come and go, a cup of coffee has more meaning than the drink itself and we wanted the space to stand for a circulation of culture. Historically, through the culture of markets, it made grounds for communicating and transmitting cultures. We hoped INC Coffee would be the same market for coffee.

Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
We programmed the space according to the behavior of markets and placed a circle lounge in the inner center for the means of interaction, communications, and circulations of cultures. We wanted to stabilize the new dynamic energy that will flow between the L-shaped building in the background and through the circle lounge at the Gasan Digital Complex. Also, following the path of time, the warmth of the space will be filled by the movement of the sun as the scenery transforms and hopefully be a place where people can cherish seasons and take a moment of breath in the city.

Plan - 3rd Floor
Plan - 3rd Floor
Our attitude into taking on this project was to not simply base on the visual of things but to search for origin like from the phrase <take the origin>, the identity of INC Coffee. Through the narration of INC Coffee, we hope that people experience grounds for cultural communication in a positive space. 

Project gallery

Project location

Address:127-20 Gasan digital 2-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea

