We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. France
  5. Cencyble Mines-Telecom Institute / Studio 02 Architectes

Cencyble Mines-Telecom Institute / Studio 02 Architectes

Save this project
Cencyble Mines-Telecom Institute / Studio 02 Architectes

© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly© Luc Boegly+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Higher Education
Cesson-Sévigné, France
  • Architects : Studio 02 Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  740
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luc Boegly
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  GRAPHISOFT, Arcelor Mittal, Siepel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The Institut Mines & Telecom of Loire Atlantique is erecting a new «Cencyble» building at the heart of its engineering campus, dedicated to teaching, research, and cyber security. The site of the ITM, made up of several buildings dating from different periods of construction, is part of a strong landscape, with rugged topography and remarkable trees.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The new building is located at the intersection of this landscape and the inner courtyard. This posture ensures a strong identity and visibility in relation to the urban environment. This newly created inner square becomes the articulation between the different buildings of the campus. It plays a unifying role, perceived as a space for exchange, like the Cencyble program, at the crossroads of training, research, and entrepreneurship.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The program extends over three floors: On the ground floor, access is done under a generous courtyard, a covered extension of the plot. From the main entrance hall, we can see the central core of the project, which includes all the common functions. Around, are distributed the LabFab and the practical workrooms, the large meeting room, the executive offices. The “Cyber CNI” Chair and the “HQ”, isolated, meet a confidentiality requirement and the strict access control measures imposed by such a research building.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

As a new landmark identifiable at first sight, Cencyble reveals a sober, dark, and slender volumetry. The facades are encased in corrugated metal cladding, alternating solid and perforated surfaces. Translating these notions of protection, the garment offers a porosity that contrasts with the rigor of the square volume. Wide openings and loggias offer outdoor spaces and distant views without impacting the original volume.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio 02 Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationFrance
Cite: "Cencyble Mines-Telecom Institute / Studio 02 Architectes" 26 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977151/cencyble-mines-telecom-institute-studio-02-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream