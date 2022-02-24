How to Reduce Light Pollution With Street Light Design?

A recent study suggests that our home galaxy, the Milky Way, cannot be seen by one-third of humanity. Why? Millions of city lamps brighten our cities every night, but only part of their light is used to actually illuminate streets or sidewalks – the rest is lost and emitted above the horizon, brightening the night sky and contributing to what is known as light pollution. However, as the artificial glow from towns and cities increases every year, the consequences of this urban phenomenon go beyond just preventing us from seeing stars. Other harmful effects include: causing a hazardous glare that can reduce safety, excessive energy consumption, waste of money and resources, disruption of ecosystems’ natural day and night cycles, suppression of melatonin production and several negative repercussions on public health. In this sense, choosing the right lamps (with a well thought-out design) is crucial to reduce light pollution.

Even though there are other elements that contribute to this phenomenon – such as billboards, signs and illuminated facades – a lot of it is due to inefficient light fixtures. Of course, street lighting is necessary in urban environments to ensure visibility and safety. Therefore, rather than decreasing the number of lights, it ultimately comes down to good design, which is precisely were architects and designers play a key role.

The role of design

There are three steps to minimize light pollution from a design perspective: use warmer colors, dim the light, and shield it. First, instead of using blue light – which has a greater impact on circadian sleep rhythms – it is recommended to use low-temperature LEDs that shine light in softer, yellower or redder tones (usually not exceeding 3000K). Besides being produced with the same energy efficiency and in similar prices as bluer alternatives, these scatter less light and are thus more night sky-friendly. In addition, to point towards long-term sustainability, light levels should be moderate, uniform and be matched accordingly to usage, zone, time, and traffic. In fact, most outdoor lights can be dimmed by 25% without any loss of visibility.

Another crucial factor is ensuring that light is aimed effectively to serve its purpose instead of spreading light into the sky. How? All light fixtures must be fully shielded or cut-off so that no light escapes above the horizontal. In this way, instead of projecting it upwards, it is directed downwards – ideally with a narrow angle that further restricts the glow above the city.

With all of this in mind, we present 15 inspiring examples of street lamps that incorporate one or more of these conditions into their design, thus actively contributing to reducing light pollution.

Made of a continuous tubular structure, the luminaire is a simple, yet functional street lamp that – using multi-chip LED modules – directs a soft, diffused and angled light into the surface.

This fixture emits a symmetrical, downward directed light that is glare-free. While a top shade made from formed fiberglass prevents light from being emitted upwards, white paint reflectors create a diffused and comfortable light distribution.

With a wide variety of adjustable supports for direct or indirect lighting, this versatile street lamp offers precise and energy-efficient light distribution, providing functional luminosity for many urban spaces.

Equipped with LED technology in a warm, inviting color, the design guarantees a precisely measured level of illumination for the area. In this way, energy consumption is minimized and light pollution is avoided.

Looking to achieve a cozy living-room ambience, the energy-efficient LED lamp gives out a warm light in a precise tilted orientation that prevents pollution upwards or towards facades.

With various models to choose from, this tree-shaped outdoor lamp with double lighting and LED technology directs light downwards in precise angles.

Combining extreme simplicity with a beautiful and unique character, this refined design provides a directed light that is energy-efficient, functional and sustainable.

Made of tarred heartwood and steel, the luminaire has a precise light distribution that minimizes light pollution. The poles can be equipped with several different luminaires, with the possibility to aim the shades.

Characterized by an elegant minimalistic style, the design acts as a domestic lamp shade for urban uses. With a shielded light that points downwards, it minimizes night sky glow.

This high-tech, contemporary light is enveloped by a casing that also allows the installation of other modules. It is adaptable to different LED optical systems and can achieve different energy-efficient powers by simply changing the length of the lamp (in accordance to the necessary modules).

This fixture is self-illuminating and provides direct downward illumination that emphasizes the shape of the luminaire, creating ambiance and comfort.

Inspired by achieving the right balance between aesthetics, functionality and respect for the environment, the urban lighting system is a circular and extremely compact structure that is ideal in preventing glare.

With a minimalist lighting system and prominent linear features, the fixture helps lend urban spaces a sense of orderliness and harmony. With warm LED tones, it offers a variety of light distributions, assuring visual comfort and luminous efficacy without pollution.

Characterized by a slim and refined aesthetic, this LED aluminum pole folds in a 90° angle to perfectly project light on the pavement, minimizing the amount of light that scatters above.

Using a spun bowl and a gradient glass, the glare-free design directs the majority of the LED light downwards while also distributing it inside the shield.

Certainly, those who design should take these measures into consideration when replacing or creating new street lamps. However, it is also about raising awareness and incentivizing the public sector to instill regulations that minimize excessive and inefficient light use. This way, we can aim to reduce light pollution and carbon dioxide emissions, hence contributing to healthier and more sustainable cities.

