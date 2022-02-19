We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House 05 / com/c arquitetura

House 05 / com/c arquitetura
© Haruo Mikami
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects : com/c arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  710
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bontempo, Claramar, Deca, Hijau Palimanan, São Geraldo, Talentus
  • Architect In Charge : Caroline Resende
  • City : Brasília
  • Country : Brazil
© Haruo Mikami
Text description provided by the architects. Residential reforms always come with challenges, for the project home 05 was no different. The young couple with two children had the need to turn the house into 04 suites, one of them being an office with an independent entrance.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Construction / demolition
Construction / demolition
© Haruo Mikami
There were some features in the existing house that generated a certain discomfort for future residents: colonial roof, reduced natural lighting, and limited ventilation. On the other hand, they would like to keep the wet areas, barbecue area, pool, plus large trees and palm trees.

© Haruo Mikami
Layout
Layout
© Haruo Mikami
The solution we encountered was aimed at preserving existing areas, creating a new coverage for greater integration between environments, and adapting some points with the trees we wanted to keep. We eliminated the corridor which initially provided access to the rooms and created an internal courtyard with the intention of sheltering the entries of the suites and the new master suite, also bringing the ventilation and natural lighting before lagging in the residence.

© Haruo Mikami
Seeking to bring contemporary elements to the project, we use burned cement on the floor and concrete texture on some walls. The intention was to obtain a contrast with the woods inserted in the muxarabis and panels that, in addition to heating the environments, brought privacy without harming natural lighting and ventilation.

Section
Section

To bring personality to the decoration, most of the furniture was minor in antiques, creating a charming and relaxed composition for the environments. Renowned artists from the Brazilian design of the 60s, such as Joaquim Tenreiro, Oscar Niemeyer and Jorge Zalszupin enriched the project of the house 05.

© Haruo Mikami
Cite: "House 05 / com/c arquitetura" [Casa 05 / com/c arquitetura] 19 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977092/house-05-com-c-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

