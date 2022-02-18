We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

B. Hostel / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

B. Hostel / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
© Luis Viegas Photography
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hostel, Hotels Interiors
Comporta, Portugal
  • Architects : Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  560
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Viegas Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Catalano, Carmo, Gil Alves da Silva Carpintaria
  • Lead Architect : Luís Pereira Miguel
© Luis Viegas Photography
Text description provided by the architects. B. Hostel is located in Comporta, and is part of the urban area in Brejos da Carregueira da Cima. The building is part of a square placed between two roads, that works as the main public and social area of the allotment. The project aims to define the square with a contemporary building, that due to its volume creates a central point in the urban area.

© Luis Viegas Photography
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Luis Viegas Photography
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Luis Viegas Photography
In addition to the visual relationship that is created, the choice of program proved to be essential for the promotion of a social and affordable lifestyle. As part of the ground floor of the Hostel, there is a commercial space, two typologies that did not exist in the area. It is expected that these additions make the square a social area not only for the local community but also the people that stay in the new accommodations.

© Luis Viegas Photography
Sections
Sections
© Luis Viegas Photography
© Luis Viegas Photography
The building is defined by its parallelepiped shape of two floors and a basement. The facades are composed of large white walls, that are broken up by large glass panels, wooden cladding, balconies that extend the limits of the building, and an outdoor area with a deck, garden, and a small pool. 

© Luis Viegas Photography
The Hostel was thought out to be like a large house, with a shared living and kitchen area, and several indoor and outdoor communal areas. It has nine bedrooms, with different typologies, with a maximum capacity of 30 to 36 people.

© Luis Viegas Photography
Address:7580 Comporta, Portugal

Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
Office

