We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Anvar Residence / Silpi Architects

Anvar Residence / Silpi Architects

Save this project
Anvar Residence / Silpi Architects

© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ernakulam, India
  • Architects : Silpi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  372
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Justin Sebastian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Asian Paints, Lafit, Reginox, Simpolo
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Text description provided by the architects. The siteis located on a rapidly urbanizing roadside in Edappally, the client put forward a brief where the site is used to its full potential inculcating a commercial space to generate revenue from an otherwise residential plot.The possibility of the sloping terrain has been taken into use creating a subterranean warehouse by excavating the plot.The detached car porch allows for a direct axis through the north-south axis connecting the front and rear yards.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

The basic zoning segregates the private and public zones to the west and east respectively unified by a voluminous dining hall and courtyard. An overhead passage implicitly acts as a visual barrier to these integrating spaces. The skeletal stairway talks of movement, an unreserved expression of sleek materiality.The transition from a bottleneck volume to a large space with green buffers engages the house with the natural environment. An interior wall undulates itself to the very exterior wall, maintaining a dialog from inside to outside. The inadequacy of free ground space has been sufficed on the terrace, creating a shaded garden.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Site Development - The landscape has been pulled in towards the core of the house. The sidewalls curve and stretch out for a seamless merge.The semi-public areas are aligned along the cardinal ax providing ample circulation. The landscape takes its place in between these spaces. The semi-public spaces of the first floor align to the same axes. The double-height spaces increase the perception of volume and connect the two levels for the users. The terrace floor has been utilized by taking the landscape to the top. It is a space for recreation and reflection.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
Section FF
Section FF

Form Development - The site is situated towards the west of a commercial plot owned by the client. In order to make complete use of the site, the ground is scooped off, creating a warehouse space that is accessible from the commercial plot. The parallel massing of private and public spaces paves way for a central green corridor. The two blocks are connected only by a passage on the first floor. Further, a wall proceeds to the wall of the compound, acting as a tool merging the landscape with architecture.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Silpi Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Anvar Residence / Silpi Architects" 19 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977076/anvar-residence-silpi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream