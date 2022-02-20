We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Cherry Tree House / SOA Architekti

Cherry Tree House / SOA Architekti

Save this project
Cherry Tree House / SOA Architekti
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

© Alex Shoots Buildings© Alex Shoots Buildings© Alex Shoots Buildings© Alex Shoots Buildings+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Praha, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The reconstruction of a terrace house for the needs and comfortable urban living with the current standards for a family. The same terrace house design repeats in a few streets, using pseudo-mansard roofs, partial prefabrication, and materials from the early 1990s. The terrain difference was used to the advantage in the original design. The street-level floor with small windows disappeared into the terrain.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The entrance part of the house reminded a poorly lit basement. Fortunately, the end position of the terraced housing has a small garden with mature trees. The garden was difficult to access from the house due to the height difference. In addition, the main rooms were oriented in the direction of the sun but facing the street. The internal layout corresponded to the division of the house into separate apartments on each floor with a common entrance. Low clear height in the interior (2,5 m) defined its atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The adaptation, therefore, required the unification of the house into a whole for the needs of one family. The staircase became the center of the layout. The service function of the ground floor remained unchanged. It transforms into a proper ground floor with maximum daylight. The newly added window into the entrance hall allows a view even from the staircase. The extension of the house runs deeper under the terrain and at the level of the garden, it is covered by a terrace. It hosts a home fitness. The use of different construction is showcased in exposed concrete.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

On the first floor, the individual rooms surround the central staircase creating an interconnected space. The visual connections and the views to the garden became an important element of the design. A large sliding door connects the living room with the garden. Clearance and height change of the floor helped the direct connection to the terrain level of the garden. Due to the increased height of the room, the entire floor became more dynamic.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The top floor accommodates bedrooms accessible from a small walkway around the staircase. The master bedroom has a private dressing room and bathroom. The previously planned study room changed during the construction into an additional bedroom. The exterior division of the house is based on the uniform shape of the original mansard. The facade cladding made of fiber-cement boards transitions to the roof.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Oak windows with frameless glazing are optically connected with the edge of the roof. The roof cladding integrates a retractable sunblind that covers the entire terrace area in the garden. The small garden was enough to satisfy all the requirements for the current use. The interior views define its composition. Despite demanding changes in the garden, the old cherry tree remained its dominant feature. A few weeks after moving in, the whole family harvested cherries.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SOA Architekti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzech Republic
Cite: "Cherry Tree House / SOA Architekti" 20 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977075/cherry-tree-house-soa-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream