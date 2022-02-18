Poolhouse in Vilnius / HEIMA architects

+ 32

Houses • Vilnius, Lithuania Architects : HEIMA architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Norbrt Tukaj

Lead Architects : Povilas Zakauskas

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by forest, a pool house is built near the lake. It complements the existing complex of several houses. The surrounding landscape clearly dictates the architectural form of the Lithuanian rural hut. The archetypal double sloped roof acts as an interior element and contrasts with the large windows that create a sense of transparency. The compact rectangular perimeter blends naturally into the landscape, respecting the surrounding environment.

Two different silhouettes of this building can be seen throughout the day and night. The goal of the day vision is to blend this space into the context of surrounding nature as smoothly as possible. Night vision reveals the contemporary inside of the building. The dark outside contrast with illuminated see-through interior spaces emphasizing furniture shapes and textures. The exterior is formed via natural materials and colors - reed roof, paths of granite, and wooden space surrounding the pool.

The grey-brown color palette of the building follows the “no-boundary with nature” idea. Internal spaces contrasting with the modest external shapes are revealed through a modern interior that follows the same color-material motif. On the one hand, the close-to-the-nature wood theme and large wide-opening windows let the line between outside and inside fade, on the other – creates a glassy, weightlessness, open feeling that is more common to modern interiors. Glass partitions are also useful during seasonal changes. People can enjoy using the pool house all year round.

One of the most unique elements of the pool house is the exposed wooden structure, which dominates the interior space. Massive tripod columns, 60-centimeter height beams, and repetitive roof trusses not only create an atmosphere for the inside but also remind of ethnic Lithuanian house building tradition. The adjacent swimming pool complements the construction of the house. The higher poolside horizon line creates an empty space feeling as none of the furniture elements can be seen while swimming.