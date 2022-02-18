We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Poolhouse in Vilnius / HEIMA architects

Poolhouse in Vilnius / HEIMA architects
© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj

© Norbrt Tukaj© Norbrt Tukaj© Norbrt Tukaj© Norbrt Tukaj+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Architects : HEIMA architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Norbrt Tukaj
  • Lead Architects : Povilas Zakauskas
© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by forest, a pool house is built near the lake. It complements the existing complex of several houses. The surrounding landscape clearly dictates the architectural form of the Lithuanian rural hut. The archetypal double sloped roof acts as an interior element and contrasts with the large windows that create a sense of transparency. The compact rectangular perimeter blends naturally into the landscape, respecting the surrounding environment.

© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj
Plan
Plan
© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj

Two different silhouettes of this building can be seen throughout the day and night. The goal of the day vision is to blend this space into the context of surrounding nature as smoothly as possible. Night vision reveals the contemporary inside of the building. The dark outside contrast with illuminated see-through interior spaces emphasizing furniture shapes and textures. The exterior is formed via natural materials and colors - reed roof, paths of granite, and wooden space surrounding the pool.

© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj

The grey-brown color palette of the building follows the “no-boundary with nature” idea. Internal spaces contrasting with the modest external shapes are revealed through a modern interior that follows the same color-material motif. On the one hand, the close-to-the-nature wood theme and large wide-opening windows let the line between outside and inside fade, on the other – creates a glassy, weightlessness, open feeling that is more common to modern interiors. Glass partitions are also useful during seasonal changes. People can enjoy using the pool house all year round.

© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj

One of the most unique elements of the pool house is the exposed wooden structure, which dominates the interior space. Massive tripod columns, 60-centimeter height beams, and repetitive roof trusses not only create an atmosphere for the inside but also remind of ethnic Lithuanian house building tradition. The adjacent swimming pool complements the construction of the house. The higher poolside horizon line creates an empty space feeling as none of the furniture elements can be seen while swimming.

© Norbrt Tukaj
© Norbrt Tukaj

Project gallery

About this office
HEIMA architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLithuania
Cite: "Poolhouse in Vilnius / HEIMA architects" 18 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977072/poolhouse-in-vilnius-heima-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

