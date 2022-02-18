House Built in Wood / OS architects

+ 10

Partner : Stine Christiansen, Olmo Ahlmann

Contractor : Egen Vinding og Datter

Contractor Landscaping : Optimus anlæg

City : Tisvilde

Country : Denmark

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Tisvilde is primarily built using biobased materials. Without vape barrier and with wood fiber-based underlay and wood insulation. The façade is clad with Douglas wood.

The scheme focuses on a connection to the garden with a window scheme that allows natural ventilation and offers changing experiences of light throughout the day. An annex allows for the house to expand when having guests.

The layout of the new building seeks to keep the large existing trees. A sown mix of meadow and perennials make for a biodiverse, seasonal-changing garden together with multi-stemmed trees. Rainwater is kept and used on site.