We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. House Built in Wood / OS architects

House Built in Wood / OS architects

Save this project
House Built in Wood / OS architects

© Laura Stamer© Laura Stamer© Laura Stamer© Laura Stamer+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tisvilde, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Tisvilde is primarily built using biobased materials. Without vape barrier and with wood fiber-based underlay and wood insulation. The façade is clad with Douglas wood.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

The scheme focuses on a connection to the garden with a window scheme that allows natural ventilation and offers changing experiences of light throughout the day. An annex allows for the house to expand when having guests.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The layout of the new building seeks to keep the large existing trees. A sown mix of meadow and perennials make for a biodiverse, seasonal-changing garden together with multi-stemmed trees. Rainwater is kept and used on site.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OS architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "House Built in Wood / OS architects" 18 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977004/house-built-in-wood-os-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream