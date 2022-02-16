We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Brazil
  5. Store and Bistro Erva Santa / Moca Arquitetura

Store and Bistro Erva Santa / Moca Arquitetura

Save this project
Store and Bistro Erva Santa / Moca Arquitetura

© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Coffee Shop, Restoration, Grocery Store
Centro, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Using furnishings acquired at auctions and round-shaped lines, the architects developed an inviting space for the whole family.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

A renovated kitchen and a large living room, with an unconventional layout. This is how the partnership between Moca Architecture and client Rachel Lewin took shape. A project that started as an architectural and interior design consultancy, and evolved into the complete execution of a living room that mixes versatility and coziness. “They always wanted to have a Moca project, because of the boldness of the colors and shapes. It was a long time relationship.”, says Kátia Azevedo, one of the partners in the firm.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

One of the main requirements of the client was the inclusion of a cafeteria table that would integrate the spaces and make the room an inviting place for the whole family. From that point onwards, the architects worked with rounded lines to suggest free flow and the connection between the living room and kitchen. The central table is made with lilac and beige Formica laminate sheets and is embedded in a golden island, which brings more sophistication to the space. Another highlight is the checkered wooden panel, which delimits the extension between the hall, the entrance to the intimate area, and the living room.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

In the kitchen, the black countertops contrast with doors in pink and straw lacquer. Pink was also used in the tiles for the barbecue area, establishing uniformity between the spaces. The rounded shapes occupy the entire room and are also present in the furniture, which mixes made-to-measure pieces and items brought by the architects. “Something super important about this project, that matches perfectly with our style, was the thrifting of selected pieces.”, comments Kátia. Some of the furniture was acquired at auctions and was considered fundamental to dictate the mood of the entire project. An example is the set of chairs with a 70s aesthetic placed around the kitchen table.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The project reflects the originality of Moca's vision, bringing an intelligent layout that incorporates the client's needs and the possibilities of the space.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Vicente Machado. 2052 – Batel Curitiba- PR, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Moca Arquitetura
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRestorationCommercial ArchitectureRetailGrocery StoreBrazil
Cite: "Store and Bistro Erva Santa / Moca Arquitetura" [Loja e Bistrô Erva Santa / Moca Arquitetura] 16 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976945/store-and-bistro-erva-santa-moca-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream