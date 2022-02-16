We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Ep 02 House / Colectivo NDS

Ep 02 House / Colectivo NDS

Save this project
Ep 02 House / Colectivo NDS
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

© Oscar Hernández© Oscar Hernández© Oscar Hernández© Oscar Hernández+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Sustainability
Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Mexico
  • Architects : Colectivo NDS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3659 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Oscar Hernández
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Daltile, Arko, CASTEL, Interceramic, Porcelanite, Rotoplas, Tecnolite, Tishman
  • Lead Architect : Humberto Linares Cardona
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Text description provided by the architects. At the begging of the creative process, sometimes metaphors are so intimately infused in the essence of its materialization, that even if users are not sure of the threads moved for them to experience it, they manage to appreciate the result intuitively. In house EP 02 this is so subtle and prevailing, that even without knowing it, you can be watching perfectly synchronized planes landing in a straight line from the balcony, like aligned stars marking the horizon. This was achieved because the main axis of one of the 2 upper modules of the house was traced at the same angle as the landing track of the Guadalajara international airport, approximately 10 km away.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The 340 m2 project, located in the El Palomar private neighborhood in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco, has 2 floors, and 3 "boxes" with different proportions, materials, and programs inside, stacked with strategic placements and orientations to make a functional, practical, and attractive home. The ground floor, which contains the service rooms, in turn, serves as the foundation on which the upper private bedrooms module rests.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Taking advantage of its location on one of the highest hills in the city and its natural slopes, the second module rests organically on the ground. Both upper modules, divided according to their use, are connected to each other by a terrace connector space, which serves as a bay between them and their different angles. The second module, containing the living areas, kitchen, dining room, spaces for public use by the family, has Guadalajara city in all its splendor as a visual highlight.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

It was designed to serve as a permanent home for an elderly couple, because of that, on one of its sides, the vehicular access ramp reaches the back of the land, accompanied by a pedestrian ramp, which allows easy access and entrance through the public area, without having to save the height of the entrance, several meters above the 0.0 level. A wrought iron staircase, however, connects all the floors, framing the front patio

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Front patio in which a fragment of the volcanic history of the site still persists, embedded in the retaining wall, a beautiful obsidian rock looks out to remind us that there is no better landscaping than one that respects the environment and plays with the pre-existence of the land on which it is built. Sustainability is present through the good use of water. A system made up of a biodigester, filters, irrigation system, allows it not to be wasted, but actually being reused or returned to the land, without needing to use public drainage systems.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Colectivo NDS
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityMexico
Cite: "Ep 02 House / Colectivo NDS" [Casa Ep 02 / Colectivo NDS] 16 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976938/ep-02-house-colectivo-nds> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream