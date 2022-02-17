We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. 3 Villas in Kea / Bobotis+Bobotis Architects

© Ioanna Roufopoulou

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kea-Kythnos, Greece
  • Project Architect : Lukas Bobotis
  • Design And Drawing Execution : Nikos Palidis, Marietta Fournaraki
  • Detail Design : Theofanis Bobotis
  • Interior Design : Lukas Bobotis
  • Interior Styling : Anna Zinchenko
  • Lighting : Site Specific
  • City : Kea-Kythnos
  • Country : Greece
© Ioanna Roufopoulou
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the village of Vourkari on the island of Kea, these two private guest villas and wellness house draw inspiration from the rugged island landscape. Set overlooking the sea, these buildings were designed to blend into the surrounding area with minimal impact.

© Ioanna Roufopoulou
© Ioanna Roufopoulou
Though divergent in functions, each building is created with the same design principles, where natural light is optimized through open interiors yet a focus remains throughout on ensuring a sense of privacy and retreat for guests.

© Ioanna Roufopoulou
Masterplan
Rendered on inclined land, the houses are connected both by a circular road that allows for easy travel around the three buildings and also through a series of semi-underground stone tunnels that enable guests to move seamlessly between the buildings. For each building, these tunnel doors open onto striking views of the Aegean. There is also a small amphitheater for cinema screenings during the summer months.

© Ioanna Roufopoulou
Throughout the exterior and interior, there is an emphasis on nature. Each building is created from local stone, and the building facades blend into the wider environment. Cycladic plants have been planted across each of the roofs to further emphasize this holistic approach, while olive trees and wildflowers surround the perimeter. Inside, each bedroom has a view of the sea, while gardens are set at the back of the buildings where they can be protected from the wind.

© Ioanna Roufopoulou
Project gallery

About this office
Bobotis+Bobotis Architects
Office

