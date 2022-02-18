We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Ori Refuge / Traama Arquitetura

Ori Refuge / Traama Arquitetura
© Júlia Tótoli
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Interiors
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects : Traama Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Agroflores, Bonuch Home, CMC Vidros, Carminati tapetes, Coral, Danilo Vale, Deca, Dessine Iluminação, Divino Galeria, Duratex, Fratti Marcenaria, Galpão SIA, Hill House, Limão Paisagismo, Líder Interiores, Portobello Shop, Reveev, São Geraldo, Toys Daniel, Vansati, +1
  • Creative Team : Amanda Barcelos Saback, Ana Luiza Marques Veloso
  • Executive Project : Isabella Brasileiro Freitas
  • Construction Firm : GF Engenharia
  • City : Brasília
  • Country : Brazil
© Júlia Tótoli
Text description provided by the architects. In the midst of a pandemic period, of impermanence, we understand that the house starts to function as a shelter and that returning to its own essence, getting to know and meeting ourselves is fundamental. This is how Ori Refuge was born, a space that instigates all who contemplate it to return to origins and to search for balance, through an architecture that overflows comfort and calm.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
The concept is a return to the essentials, to materials and forms that refute the clutter and ideas of everyday life with their profusion of colors and disconnected information. We value what was used historically in the constructions of ancestry, with materials and color palettes all based on sand, clay, and mineral materials, which were widely used in the colonial period as components of the composition of adobe bricks.

© Júlia Tótoli
The traces and their organic, fluid, smooth impressions, the lines, subtly light, almost fleeting, embrace the monochromatic palette with such synergy that they allow the understanding of elegance, of the primitive. In 65 m² we distribute in a balanced way: living room, dining room, simplified kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. All exquisitely representing the Japandi style, which unites Scandinavian and Wabi Sabi, derived from Japan, combining minimalism, simplicity, and organization.

© Júlia Tótoli
Floor plan
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
In order to appreciate the feeling of spaciousness that a generous ceiling height can offer, we took advantage of the existing sheet metal ceiling of the place and just renewed it with a light tone, on the walls, the brick brings texture and enriches the environment.

© Júlia Tótoli
The piece that separates the social part of the space is the modular sofa. At the same time that it integrates the living room with the dining room, the furniture still embraces the beautiful tree, which adds life to the environment. The kitchen with backsplash illuminated in glass gives the current tone and guarantees a very minimalist aesthetic.

© Júlia Tótoli
In the bedroom, the bed with a rounded shape is the protagonist of the environment and perfectly harmonizes with the organicity of the space, in addition to that, the stone platform with sand delimit the bath area, which has an immersion bathtub and a light bench. The landscaping in the background completes the decoration and enhances the feeling of well-being of the space.

© Júlia Tótoli
Cite: "Ori Refuge / Traama Arquitetura" [Refúgio Ori / Traama Arquitetura] 18 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976898/ori-refuge-traama-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

