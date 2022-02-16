We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House 7 Pátios / TETRO Arquitetura

House 7 Pátios / TETRO Arquitetura

Save this project
House 7 Pátios / TETRO Arquitetura

© Gustavo Xavier© Gustavo Xavier© Gustavo Xavier© Gustavo Xavier+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Alphaville, Brazil
  • Architects : TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  455
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gustavo Xavier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Almaad Madeiras, Aço Forte, Beto Floricultura, COMEPE, Casa Ferreira Gonçalves, Catalão Acabamentos, Diego, Esmad, Forte Inox, Lagoa Parket, Loja elétrica, Preall, Projecon Alumínio, SH Formas, Stone Raja, TECNOSOLAR AQUEL, TOP MIX, TratMais Piscinas, Viegas Acabamentos, iluminar
  • Architects In Charge : Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
  • Collaborators : Laura Georgia Rodrigues Layoun, Natália Castro, Déborah Martins
  • MEP : Daisy Fernanda de Souza
  • Construction Work : Fábio Soares
  • Structures : M Estruturas
  • City : Alphaville
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

Text description provided by the architects. The 7 Patios House is located in a private condominium in Nova Lima/MG. The site has a slight slope, no vegetation, and is located close to the condominium limits. Right outside this limit is a highway. The noise from cars can be heard from inside the land. Right in front of the land, across the highway, a factory can be seen, so the best views are looking diagonally. From both sides, it is possible to see the forest and the mountains, typical of Minas Gerais. 

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

The project is a direct response to the understanding of the place. After the first visit, it became clear the need to create an architecture that minimizes negative impacts and expands positive characteristics. With this understanding, no choice was made by the architect’s taste or will. Everything is an answer and is intended to reinforce a concept. In the context of this terrain, it is essential to reduce sound and visual pollution. In addition to that, the proximity to the side neighbors must be considered for the positioning of the openings. 

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier
Save this picture!
Plan - Second floor
Plan - Second floor
Save this picture!
Section - BB
Section - BB
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

To minimize the noise from the highway and best explore the view, a solid wood wall was designed for the main façade, with openings on both sides of the volume. From the central courtyard, it is possible to see the forest and the mountains, but one can no longer hear the noise or see the factory sheds. All rooms face small inner patios in order to provide privacy and the best views. 

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

The house was designed to occupy all the space near the land’s boundary allowed by local regulations. With this, it was possible to leave the interior of the site free for the creation of the largest possible central courtyard. This patio, in addition to creating a private space for leisure, sets the tone for the location of the other spaces and is the main place for coexistence. Around this void, we have a single corridor that circulates through all other environments of this building. The 7 Patios House rises from ground level and is accessed through a passageway between gabion walls. From the street level, what one sees is a one-story house supported on slopes with vegetation. These strategies mitigate the negative impacts and contribute to expanding the site’s best qualities.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TETRO Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House 7 Pátios / TETRO Arquitetura" [Casa 7 Pátios / TETRO Arquitetura] 16 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976856/house-7-patios-tetro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream