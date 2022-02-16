We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. An Average City Transmute House / Ego Design Studio

An Average City Transmute House / Ego Design Studio

Save this project
An Average City Transmute House / Ego Design Studio

© Niby Thomas© Niby Thomas© Niby Thomas© Niby Thomas+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thiruvananthapuram, India
  • Design : Niranjan C Warrier
  • Project Management : Sudheesh S
  • Design And Graphics : Aravind T
  • Design And Detailing : Shrilakshmi Chandran
  • Site Cordination : Aiswarya Lekshmi, Joyal Jiju, Dilin K Jayan, Jithin Krishna, Vivek Daniel, Varsha Cleetus
  • Detailing And Drawings : Anil Prasad Leela
  • Graphics And Illustartions : Ria Reji, Nithin C P
  • Structural Consultant : Krishnagadha S J
  • City : Thiruvananthapuram
  • Country : India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Niby Thomas
© Niby Thomas

“An average city transmute (001)” is an exploration of revamping possibilities for any typical urban small sites with existing dilapidated concrete buildings. Anyone who wishes to buy a plot in the city of Trivandrum, is confronted with extremely small plots brimming with their old concrete houses with congested rooms and claustrophobic spaces with barely any openings.

Save this picture!
© Niby Thomas
© Niby Thomas
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Niby Thomas
© Niby Thomas
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Niby Thomas
© Niby Thomas

The project presented a similar condition, a typical city plot- small 4-5 cents land, flanked by houses almost abutting the boundaries with absolutely no exterior space except the stipulated setbacks. The attempt was to arrive at a possible architectural type of revamping an existing building through a solution that required minimum demolition while transforming it into a flamboyant city house.

Save this picture!
© Niby Thomas
© Niby Thomas

While most interior walls were demolished to open up the available space, exterior walls were altered mostly only to increase window sizes, hence converting the available setback yards to small open spillover courts. The congested old building was opened up to create democratic spaces for today’s living. The demolished structural walls were replaced by I beams and the new electrical system was encased in open conduits.

Save this picture!
© Niby Thomas
© Niby Thomas
Save this picture!
Section - AA
Section - AA
Save this picture!
© Niby Thomas
© Niby Thomas

Most new structural and service interventions were exposed and painted in bright colors to exhibit the new additions to the old structure. The southwest side with high heat gain being the only side with potential views was opened up, and a balcony was attached with a porous Corten steel sunscreen. This sunscreen provided an image of the house to the city and a pixelated image of the city to the house. 

Save this picture!
© Niby Thomas
© Niby Thomas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ego Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "An Average City Transmute House / Ego Design Studio" 16 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976853/an-average-city-transmute-house-ego-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream