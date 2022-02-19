Cycling Pavilion / A.C.R.E. Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Save this picture! Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

+ 29

Design Team : Shun Yin, Qi Shi, Xinhe Lu, Jiyao Wei, Kun Liu, Hetian Chen, Shiyuan Zhang, Zheyi Shen, Chengyang Zhao

Structural Consultant : Zhun Zhang

Lighting Consultant : Xiu Yang (TJAD)

Client : Lingang New Area Management Committee + Harbour City Group

City : Shanghai

Country : China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Cycling pavilion in use. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Scenario challenges of the future community. Lingang new area is different from the urban area of Shanghai and has a higher and broader international vision at the beginning of the new city construction. In recent years, the level of Lingang's urban development has been significantly improved, and the framework of a world-class modern new city has been initially formed: the population concentration effect is obvious, the framework of convenient and efficient transportation network has been basically formed, high-quality international urban service functions are basically completed, the basic framework of digital city construction has been formed, the regional ecological environment has been further improved, and efforts have been made to realize the "15-minute living service circle" and become the benchmark of future city construction. As one of the exhibits of the 2021 Shanghai Urban Space Art Season - Lingang Sample Exhibition, the cycling pavilion is designed as a spatial experience node to experience the future lifestyle and spatial characteristics of Lingang, with a focus on the "cycling movement".

Save this picture! Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Save this picture! Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Reducing carbon emissions - a low carbon system led by bamboo and steel. The full coverage of the low carbon system for the future life state and green city construction is one of the goals of the new Lingang area. As one of the nodes of the cycling pavilion and urban furniture service system, the structure system of the cycling pavilion is made of steel and wood structure from the beginning to reduce carbon emission. Low carbon green construction is considered from the production and processing of main materials, transportation of materials and equipment, construction process, and building operation.

Save this picture! Located at the entrance of Starry Sky Sponge Park. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Save this picture! Staging structure presenting rhythm of movement. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Facing the completed site, the building foundation of the cycling pavilion intervenes in the site that has minimal impact on the ground pavement, using 200mm I-beams as the foundation, which is fixed to the ground by 20mm anchor bolts. The foundation is made of a 200mm I-beam and fixed to the ground by 20mm anchor bolts. The traditional concrete slab is not poured on-site, which reduces the carbon emission during the construction and material production process.

Save this picture! Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

The construction process is highly efficient and can reduce carbon emissions by more than 40% over its life which is an important technological path to achieve "peak carbon" and "carbon neutrality" in the construction industry. The construction process also has a good dust reduction effect, saving water, electricity, and other energy, while achieving the original purpose of building energy-saving and environmental protection.

Save this picture! Bamboo steel body. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Save this picture! structure details. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

The light intervention of assembled bamboo and wood structures. We have been thinking about how to make the building adaptable to the city that needs micro-renewal and integrate with the site with the lightest intervention within the constraints of the site conditions. The cycling pavilion is an assembled construction with bamboo and wood structure, and the material utilization rate is improved by down-grading optimization and reuse of components.

Save this picture! Looking into the sky through the surface. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Save this picture! Light and shadow formed by rotating spokes (structural elements). Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Interspersed parking. The spacing of the structural uprights is set to accommodate bicycle wheels, which can be easily inserted for parking, and children can easily park their bicycles into them, which can also meet the parking needs of nearby residents when there is no demand for professional events during normal times.

Save this picture! Cycling pavilion in use. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Save this picture! Cycling pavilion in use. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Suspension parking. Suspended parking is suitable for professional road cycling events, where professional bicycles cannot be independently parked and have little weight and can be suspended on the crossbar to achieve a certain number of bicycle storage and parking. The suspension crossbar is rotated by a combination of bolts as well as powerful magnets and can be stored when no event is held.

Save this picture! Suspension parking. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

A pavilion about cycling. The out-of-the-box wooden spokes sweep through the air, creating a smooth curved surface.

Save this picture! Lingang cycling team using the pavilion. Image Courtesy of A.C.R.E Atelier + School of art design and Media of ECUST

Structure. In the way the timbers are assembled, the architects staggered the timbers and nibbled them together so that the load-bearing and maintenance systems of the timber structure are integrated into one, "weaving" them into a stable triangular structure, thus eliminating diagonal bracing. This straightforward construction gives the building structure visual certainty and unity.