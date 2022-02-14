We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Haus Ludwig / TSSB architekten

Haus Ludwig / TSSB architekten

Save this project
Haus Ludwig / TSSB architekten

© Jan Gutzeit© Jan Gutzeit© Jan Gutzeit© Jan Gutzeit+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Dresden, Germany
  • Design : Julia Heisenberg
  • Stairs : Tischlerei Werner, Tischlerei Werner
  • City : Dresden
  • Country : Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jan Gutzeit
© Jan Gutzeit

Text description provided by the architects. The newly built single-family house Haus Ludwig is located in the historically grown villa district of Oberloschwitz with a view over Dresden and the Elbe. The property is located in the „Elbhänge monument statute area“ and in the area of the protected property "Weidners Sanatorium“. The clients, a couple of doctors with 2 small children, came to us with the idea of a rather untypical residential building, an irregular structure with few right angles, but which conveys a sense of security. Working very closely together, we developed a building form that met the interior requirements for living and a sense of space, while blending in with its surroundings as a coherent sculpture on the outside.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The relationship and transition between inside and outside was an important theme. The clients also had a preference for untreated solid wood with all its advantages and disadvantages. This was not only used for furniture and interior materials but is also found in the exterior as a façade material, as terrace planking, and in the form of solid wood steps. It was essential that the old trees on the site could be experienced and seen from the inside.

Save this picture!
© Jan Gutzeit
© Jan Gutzeit
Save this picture!
© Jan Gutzeit
© Jan Gutzeit

All common rooms have direct access to the outside, either to a surrounding balcony or to the terrace. Indoor and outdoor spaces interact, flow into each other, and form transition zones, which are defined by the second building shell. This second skin, consisting of horizontal wooden slats, nestles up against the monolithic solid structure in some places, and in others, it distances itself and forms this transitional space between inside and outside. Large frameless windows also open from the living and dining area to the outside.

Save this picture!
© Jan Gutzeit
© Jan Gutzeit

The extension of the living area to the outside is emphasized by the continuation of the wooden floor on the terrace. An important element of the building is the staircase, which, following the shape of the building, spirals upwards in the center and creates a generous open corridor area across all floors. The main flight of stairs is flanked by a continuous exposed concrete wall across all floors.

Save this picture!
© Jan Gutzeit
© Jan Gutzeit

A continuous staircase window in mullion and transom construction from top to bottom forms the frame for the towering tree standing in front of the window. In the attic, under the sloping concrete ceiling, there are two more rooms: the studio and a storage room. Here you can work wonderfully, access the roof terrace and enjoy the view over the Elbe valley. The house is heated by a combination of an air heat pump and condensing boiler, which can also heat the garden pool planned for the future.

Save this picture!
© Jan Gutzeit
© Jan Gutzeit

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TSSB architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "Haus Ludwig / TSSB architekten" 14 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976783/haus-ludwig-tssb-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream