Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects

Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects

Save
Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects

Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography, ShelvingColorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior PhotographyColorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Exterior Photography, ChairColorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography, BrickColorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Design Team : Jiangfeng Li, Hani Shin
  • Client : LZArchitects
  • City : Shanghai
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography, Shelving
Connected and open work space. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Xuhui District, Shanghai. The design retains the original indoor lamps and top pipelines and uses simple and accurate techniques to refine visual elements and integrate them into the overall environment to awaken the creativity and imagination of the space.

Save this picture!
Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography, Chair
Work area near the window. Image © Xiaobin Lv
Save this picture!
Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography, Brick
Wall shelf. Image © Jing Wang

The office space provides a wonderful atmosphere for creative and artistic work. Through the analysis of the space function layer by layer, it captures the sensory differences of different spaces and provides a creative working environment.

Save this picture!
Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography, Shelving
The unobstructed corridor is between the shelf and the tabletop. Image © Xiaobin Lv
Save this picture!
Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography
meeting room. Image © Xiaobin Lv

The design creates a clear multi-level space. The open office area can accommodate various work attributes, provides enough display, negotiation, meeting, and office areas, establishes a smooth indoor environment and cultivates and encourages creative people through the work environment.

Save this picture!
Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography, Shelving
Separate office area. Image © Xiaobin Lv
Save this picture!
Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects - Interior Photography
The transparent shelf serves as a partition. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Room 501, Building 8, No. 485 Fenglin Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LZArchitects
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects" 02 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976741/colorful-design-studio-lzarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Open spatial relationship. Image © Xiaobin Lv

彩色设计工作室 / 张烨建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags