Colorful Design Studio / LZArchitects

Save this picture! Open spatial relationship. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Design Team : Jiangfeng Li, Hani Shin

Client : LZArchitects

City : Shanghai

Country : China

Save this picture! Connected and open work space. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Xuhui District, Shanghai. The design retains the original indoor lamps and top pipelines and uses simple and accurate techniques to refine visual elements and integrate them into the overall environment to awaken the creativity and imagination of the space.

Save this picture! Work area near the window. Image © Xiaobin Lv

The office space provides a wonderful atmosphere for creative and artistic work. Through the analysis of the space function layer by layer, it captures the sensory differences of different spaces and provides a creative working environment.

Save this picture! The unobstructed corridor is between the shelf and the tabletop. Image © Xiaobin Lv

The design creates a clear multi-level space. The open office area can accommodate various work attributes, provides enough display, negotiation, meeting, and office areas, establishes a smooth indoor environment and cultivates and encourages creative people through the work environment.

Save this picture! Separate office area. Image © Xiaobin Lv