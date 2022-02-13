We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Denmark
  5. Sct. Peders Hus / Cubo Arkitekter

Sct. Peders Hus / Cubo Arkitekter

Save this project
Sct. Peders Hus / Cubo Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

© Martin Schubert© Martin Schubert© Martin Schubert© Martin Schubert+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Churches
Randers, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

Text description provided by the architects. Sct. Peders Hus’ means House of Saint Peter - a new parish house, that respectfully submits itself to the beautiful church of Saint Peter in Randers from 1902 by architect C. A. Wiinholt. With precise and understated architecture, the parish house compliments and embraces the old church.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

The design of the Parish House is a modern interpretation and extension of the old church, with the partial submersion into the surrounding cityscape as the main architectural concept. The light grey façade discretely adopts the pillars of the church, which creates a distinct connection between the past and the present. 

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The Parish House provides a modern setting for church-related and cultural events, designed with a distinct focus on accessibility; there are no staggered levels or elevated elements on the inside – nor are there curbs or any kind of obstacles on the outside. The parish house is directly connected to the church with a covered aisle to emphasize the prevailing principle of inclusion. 

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

From the main entrance, you will find a welcoming foyer with a cloakroom, toilets, and a corridor leading to two meeting rooms that easily combines into one big conference room. From the parking area, there is direct access to the church office and the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

The church is located on sloped green terrain, whereas new the parish house easily adapts to the hilly surroundings. A green rooftop viewing platform merges with the upper cityscape, connected with direct access from street level. From here, visitors will be able to enjoy the view of the idyllic ‘Gudenåen’ river and the city of Randers.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

Cubo has designed church-related buildings for many years, always based on the historical context of the specific local area and involvement of diverse user groups from the very beginning, aiming to strengthen the local environment and community.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Fabersvej 43, 8900 Randers, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cubo Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesDenmark
Cite: "Sct. Peders Hus / Cubo Arkitekter" 13 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976705/sct-peders-hus-cubo-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream