World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. Hong Kong (SAR)
  5. The Library / A Work of Substance

The Library / A Work of Substance

The Library / A Work of Substance

© Dennis Lo

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Parking, Interior Design
Hong Kong (SAR)
Text description provided by the architects. As a curated library of vast automotive treasures, it is designed with the intent of strengthening the thread that cultivates the avid spirit for driving. Fuelled with endless motion and the purest exhilaration, this place introduces an aura of stillness. Capturing moments of excitement within a split second and honouring it in all its glory.

Plan
Home to priceless cars and memorabilia, we aim to celebrate its air of history and unfold the fruitful narrative within. This notion has formed the backbone of our design approach and has allowed us to communicate the beauty of automotive design into the details of the space. Inspired by the mechanical nature of cars, we have opted to engineer the space with mobility design in mind. Each component and part that has been fittingly integrated within, can be easily assembled and disassembled to the user’s whim. Deriving an unparalleled level of modularity, while maintaining an exquisite fit and finish.

Plan
Our vision was to package this without losing the level of immersion we were seeking for. So we ventured out and experimented with materiality to craft a hall of infinite reflections, utilising polished stainless steel panels to create a visual journey that seamlessly plays with light and forms. Exemplary of our attention to detail, we proceeded to recognise what is fundamental to the essence of a car. With cabinetry handles inspired by the ones adorned on a Zagato and lounge chairs that pay homage to the Ferrari Dino, our design creates a platform to preserve the beauty of the past and celebrate the emotions of the future. 

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Hong Kong (SAR)

A Work of Substance
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationParkingInterior DesignHong Kong (SAR)
Cite: "The Library / A Work of Substance" 12 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976690/the-library-a-work-of-substance> ISSN 0719-8884

