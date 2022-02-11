We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Lambeth Civic Quarter / Cartwright Pickard Architects

Lambeth Civic Quarter / Cartwright Pickard Architects

Save this project
Lambeth Civic Quarter / Cartwright Pickard Architects

© Hundven-Clements Photography© Hundven-Clements Photography© Hundven-Clements Photography© Hundven-Clements Photography+ 44

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Town & City Hall, Renovation
Brixton, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Lambeth Civic Quarter is centered around the refurbishment and expansion of the 1908 grade II listed Lambeth Town Hall in Brixton and the construction of an 11,000sqm BREEAM Excellent Civic Centre. In addition to the Town Hall and Civic Centre, the master plan also includes three residential schemes at Somerset Place, Ivor House, and Olive Morris House.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Save this picture!
Axnonometric
Axnonometric
Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

The refurbishment of the Town Hall was driven by the council’s ambition to provide a modern, energy-efficient workspace, increased public access, and community use.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Our approach uncovered and reinstated the architectural character of this Edwardian landmark while transforming it into a vibrant public building fit for the 21st century. The work included the creation of a new central atrium with an ETFE roof, a new public courtyard and Register Office, and refurbishment of the council chamber, public assembly halls, and committee rooms. To encourage innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, a new Enterprise Centre provides meeting and office space for local start-ups and small businesses.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Linked to the newly refurbished Town Hall by a new civic route and interconnecting public realm, the Civic Centre has helped to transform the way Lambeth Council delivers its vital services to the local community. With a large customer service center on the ground floor, the upper five floors provide highly flexible office space to enable the Council to implement smart working practices and agile working through a variety of different work settings.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

To express the Council’s ‘cooperative’ ethos, a 24-meter tall atrium links all six floors, acting as a symbol of transparency and providing views over the borough to connect those working in the building back to the community. The atrium’s ‘smart façade’ curtain walling is the first use of SageGlass in the UK, an intelligent solar control glazing system that is a maintenance-free alternative to blinds or shades.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

A modern interpretation of the material palette of the Town Hall, the Civic Centre’s design uses precast concrete panels of a similar appearance and texture to Portland stone and red brick was chosen to echo the historic building’s facades. Internally, exposed concrete soffits, columns, beams, and stairs create a simple and modern aesthetic, with color introduced through bespoke furniture.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

With the Town Hall and Civic Centre now in use, the project has reduced Lambeth Council’s core office buildings from 14 to 2, cutting the organization's carbon footprint by two-thirds and saving taxpayers more than £4.5m a year.

Save this picture!
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brixton, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cartwright Pickard Architects
Office

Products

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureGovernmentTown & City HallRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Lambeth Civic Quarter / Cartwright Pickard Architects" 11 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976652/lambeth-civic-quarter-cartwright-pickard-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream