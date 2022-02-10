We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Bugambilias Apartments / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Bugambilias Apartments / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura
  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Mérida, Mexico
  Architects: Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura
  Area :  623
  Year :  2019
  Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Loustanau
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Axcent, Cementos Moctezuma, Cholul, Tecnolite, Teka
  Lead Architects : Salvador Román Hernández, Manolo Rodríguez Casares, Felipe Diaz Hernández, Carlos Rebolledo Ibarra
  Project Coordination : Ligia Heredia
  Architectural Drawings : Jared Zapata
  Developer : Xolo Real Estate
  City : Mérida
  Country : Mexico
© Alejandro Loustanau
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a lot of 303 m2. The main intention of the project was to take advantage of the maximum saleable square meters. This is why the apartments are distributed on all floors, including the ground floor, while leaving space for a parking area too.

© Alejandro Loustanau
The rest of the program is distributed on the upper floors, generating a distribution for individual studio apartments on the first floor and a different distribution for shared studios on the second floor, thus allowing different options for the users.

© Alejandro Loustanau
The circulations of the building are developed in the south end, thus generating a latticed buffer with the corridors, taking advantage of natural lighting and ventilation but creating a protection from the sunlight along the way. The core of stairs is located to the west of the building with the intention of covering this facade from the sun.

© Alejandro Loustanau
Architectural Floor Plan
Architectural Floor Plan
Architectural Floor Plan N2
Architectural Floor Plan N2
Section BB
Section BB
© Alejandro Loustanau
All the views from the interior of the apartments on the upper floors open to the north to avoid excessive exposure to the sun, unlike the ground floor that opens to the south, where there is a courtyard with a buffer of vegetation that prevents exposure to the sun and provides natural ventilation.

© Alejandro Loustanau
© Alejandro Loustanau
The main design intention was to generate a concrete base and a volume with a set of openings and solids resting on top of it, responding to the interior functioning of each apartment. The materials, such as concrete and chukum are left bare to give it an industrial look & feel.

© Alejandro Loustanau
Project location

Address:Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico

Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura
ConcreteBrick

