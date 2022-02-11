We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House in Cartagena / Plan:b arquitectos

House in Cartagena / Plan:b arquitectos

© Alejandro Arango

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Cartagena de Indias, Colombia
  Architects : Plan:b arquitectos
  Area :  395
  Year :  2020
  Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Arango
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Calados Neca
  Lead Architect : Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa, Cristian Camacho
  Design Team : Sebastián González, Laura Kate Correa, Verónica Mesa, Leyre Vicente, Natasha Álvarez.
  Structural Design : Análisis y diseños estructurales Ltda
  Builders : José Sierra, Martha Scoth
  City : Cartagena de Indias
  Country : Colombia
© Alejandro Arango
Text description provided by the architects. We designed this house based on the dynamic shape of the lot, complying with strict urban regulation of setbacks, use of materials, and flat roofs. We proposed an elongated house in the east-west direction on a single level. A volume adapted to the sinuous configuration of the existing lake on the south side and the warm and tropical weather of Cartagena.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
The long facades receive the mild sun from the south and the north, the short and more closed faces receive the intense sun in the morning and afternoon, and the air currents prevailing north-south flow through the house efficiently. We located the parking lot and services on the west side, the social areas and corridor in the middle, and the rooms on the north and east sides. The house is a concave border around the terrace, the pool, and the lake. 

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Planta baja
Sección A-A
© Alejandro Arango
We expanded the social area to the outside using a cantilevered concrete pergola, and we used light materials to reflect the sun's rays and minimize the house's heating. We proposed using air conditioning only in the rooms, opening the social areas.

© Alejandro Arango
Plan:b arquitectos
