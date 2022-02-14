We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Sports Architecture
  China
  Multi-function Hall in Qinglongshan Park / Architecture School of Southeast University + Atelier XÜK

Multi-function Hall in Qinglongshan Park / Architecture School of Southeast University + Atelier XÜK

Multi-function Hall in Qinglongshan Park / Architecture School of Southeast University + Atelier XÜK

south view. Image © Xu Zhang
south side. Image © Yifei Xu
interior. Image © Xu Zhang
stairs. Image © Yifei Xu

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Sports Architecture
Wuxi, China
south view. Image © Xu Zhang
south view. Image © Xu Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The large-scale limestone mining in the early years left a magical landscape in Qinglongshan Park, and now it has become a unique landscape resource of Qinglongshan Park. With the help of unique topography and landforms, the multi-function hall and waterfall pavilion form an embrace, and together with the towering boulders in the west, control and shape the core space scene of the park. The single building design strengthens the connection between the city and the landscape, man and nature.

distant view. Image © Yifei Xu
distant view. Image © Yifei Xu
aerial view. Image © Xu Zhang
aerial view. Image © Xu Zhang

The total area of ​​the multi-function hall is 7726m², which is composed of a fair-faced concrete mega-structure hall and a number of one-story frame-structured houses wrapped in red terracotta panels. Prestressed concrete technology achieves the hall's 38.12m span. The three basketball court-sized fields in the hall are sunk by 2.7m, forming a net height of 9m, which can meet the large space for exhibitions and ball games.

south side. Image © Yifei Xu
south side. Image © Yifei Xu
model. Image © Hao Chen
model. Image © Hao Chen

This move also controls the height, proportion, and scale of the building in the environment. The "digging" act of mining is reproduced in the process - this time the purpose is no longer to grab material from the earth, but to gain space.

interior. Image © Xu Zhang
interior. Image © Xu Zhang
interior. Image © Xu Zhang
interior. Image © Xu Zhang

The fair-faced concrete and dark red terracotta slabs represent the two kinds of local deposits that have long supported the production and life of the area - limestone mines and clay mines.

interior. Image © Xu Zhang
interior. Image © Xu Zhang
interior pottery plate. Image © Yifei Xu
interior pottery plate. Image © Yifei Xu

The juxtaposition of megastructures and ordinary single-storey houses reflects the spatial phenomenon in the period of high-speed urbanization in which different types of structures such as viaducts, bridges, and residential buildings and office buildings are juxtaposed in cities. Here, the choice and combination of structural types and materials reinforce the urban character of the place.

east side. Image © Xu Zhang
east side. Image © Xu Zhang

Project location

Qinglongshan Park, Baidang North Road, Dingshu Town, Yixing City, Jiangsu Province, China

Atelier XÜK
Architecture School of Southeast University
cantilever. Image © Xu Zhang

