Ren Ren Exhibition Hall / TJAD Original Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Ren Ren Exhibition Hall—the supporting service room of phase II of Yangpu Riverside public space / Yangpu Riverside people's urban construction exhibition hall, is located in the northwest of "Ren Ren Service Station" in Yangshupu port on the side of Huangpu River. It used to be the former site of China Import& Export Lumber Co. Ltd, which was built in 1902. With a total construction area of 1410 square meters, the architecture is a building with two floors above the ground and one floor underground. The underground floor and the ground floor are concrete structures, and the first floor above is wood structures. The building has an aboveground area of 755 square meters, an underground area of 655 square meters, and a building height of 8 meters.

The building body is implanted with a transparent middle layer on a regular rectangular basis, making the 60-meter-long volume divided into the upper and lower parts: the upper part is light and warm wood and the lower part is heavy and calm concrete. The upper part and the lower part form a relationship between integration and penetration. The Ren Ren Exhibition Hall is also known as "watching the cloud while sitting on the stone" because of its separate volume features and excellent viewing location.

The above part of the building is made of vertical and horizontal wooden beams staggered hinge support Steel-wood composite structure, the underground foundation pit, and basement exterior wall are concrete structure, the ground floor and the first floor underground are steel structure frame structure, and the first floor of the architecture is steel and wood mixed structure. The superstructure adopts the structural system of steel column and wood beam, with a steel column cross-section of 150 * 200 and a wood beam cross-section of 180 * 400. Wood beam adopts the form of double beam clip steel column, vertical and horizontal separation, and superposition. The wooden beam and the steel column are supported by bracket support. In this way, the connection problem between different material structural components is better solved.

This wooden beam form responds to the traditional Chinese lifting beam wooden structure. Besides, it strengthens the components themselves by separating from each other and solves the connection problem between different material components. At the same time, this construction mode also forms a "thick" structural space, which makes the state of the middle layer more stereoscopic and loose, and the relationship with the landscape is more natural.

The internal functional space is arranged in a discrete distribution way, compatible with the external landscape space, in order to form an architectural layout with the full combination of landscape, urban environment, and architecture.

