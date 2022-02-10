We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. China
  5. Magma Flow Public Space / 100 Architects

Magma Flow Public Space / 100 Architects

Save this project
Magma Flow Public Space / 100 Architects

© Rex Zhou© Rex Zhou© Rex Zhou© Rex Zhou+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Public Space
Ningbo, China
  • Architects : 100 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rex Zhou
  • Design Team : Marcial Jesús, Javier González, Mónica Páez, Lara Broglio, Ponyo Zhao, Keith Gong, Cosima Jiang, Hayley Huang, Michelle Aldora, Jango Zhang, Yuntong Liu.
  • Project Management : Jenny Fan, Nicholas Lv, Eva Jiang.
  • Client : Vanke China Co., Ltd. (Ningbo Division)
  • City : Ningbo
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rex Zhou
© Rex Zhou

Text description provided by the architects. Magma Flow is a stimulating urban activation of a pedestrian street from a newly built commercial and residential area in the port city of Ningbo, the second-most populous city in Zhejiang Province, China.

Save this picture!

One of the most characteristic features of this place is the presence of grand stairs that serve as pedestrian access to the open second floor of the commercial street. In order to activate this pedestrian junction and turn it into an eventful and eye-catching public space, colonizing the stairs extending and detaching the proposal from the horizontal plane of the floor was early identified as a key action to gain visibility, and from which the rest of the proposal could be articulated.

Save this picture!
© Rex Zhou
© Rex Zhou
Save this picture!
© Rex Zhou
© Rex Zhou

Thus, what before were just simple stairs to access the second floor, is now a volcano of public activity by inserting several amphitheaters at different levels, providing the stairs with platforms for hanging out and resting; shading structures mimicking the violent eruptive process, while providing shadow to the new resting areas; and even some slides resembling the erupted lava going down the hill.

Save this picture!
© Rex Zhou
© Rex Zhou

To continue with the narrative on the rest of the space, a huge stain of erupted magma razes the ground level with color and playful functions for kids and adults alike, generating a very eye-catching multifunctional plaza right at the pedestrian junction. The flow of magma creates an intense & vivid circuit of events and spaces arising by its side.

Save this picture!
© Rex Zhou
© Rex Zhou
Save this picture!
© Rex Zhou
© Rex Zhou

Among the functions that we can find on the magma plaza, there are several seatings and resting areas located under shadowing canopies, as well as mahjong & tic-tac-toe tables and a lounge area for adults. For the joy & entertainment of kids, we equipped the space with a swing pergola, seesaws, slides, hills and bumps, tunnels, punching bags & challenging obstacles along the circuit.

Save this picture!
© Rex Zhou
© Rex Zhou

Altogether, the proposal creates an incandescent public space that acts as an urban attractor and entertainment hotspot within the new commercial and residential development.

Save this picture!
© Rex Zhou
© Rex Zhou

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
100 Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceChina
Cite: "Magma Flow Public Space / 100 Architects" 10 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976387/magma-flow-public-space-100-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream