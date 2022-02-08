Moon Ra Pavilion / Leopold Banchini Architects

+ 8

Workshop Participants: Elona Pinto, Emily Jones, Eva Demulder, Fay Zafiropoulou, Hannah Sheerin, Helena Van Looveren, Henryk Gujda, Jasmine Evers, Lorcan Gilligan, Marie Meurice, Paola Falconi, Rebecca van Daalen, Robin Vandenbussche, Shruti Athavale, Yasmine, Elena Homan, Kevin Warnau, Stan Vrebos, Timothe Janssen, Maaie Aghali, Nils Beuten

Client : Horst Arts and Music

City: Vilvoorde

Country: Belgium

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Moon Ra is a vernacular structure built to dance around the fire. The large circular roof embraces the festival-goers and offers a temporary shelter for unexpected and wild behavior. Around the fire pit, the absence of a dance floor leaves the bare feet of the dancers in direct contact with the ground.

The rotating disc at the top of the hut opens to the moon, sending mysterious smoke signals to the neighboring hyperboloid chimneys. To build this haven, the tectonically recognizable Feathers Stage by Fala Atelier (2019) was disassembled, cataloged, and re-constructed. Each element of the previous dance floor takes on a new function and becomes part of a primal transformation.

Built for the Horst Festival, Vilvoorde (BE), using exclusively repurposed construction materials of Feathers Stage by Fala Atelier in 2019. The pavilion was entirely built by design students during a one-week construction workshop.