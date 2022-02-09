Terekhovo Metro Station / Buromoscow

+ 19

Team : Inna Safiullina, Olga Vlasenko, Nailia. Sabirova, Timur Magichev, Anna Bakhlina, Elena Guk, Natasha Polyakova

Lettertype : Pavel Zumkin

City : Moscow

Country : Russia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Buromoscow designed the new Terekhovo station of the Big Circle Line of the Moscow metro. Big circle line (BCL) is a core project for the metro network development of the Russian capital. With its 71 kilometers of length and 31 stations, it is the longest circle line in the world. It will unload radial metro lines, save passengers up to 30 minutes on each trip, and bring public transport to the remote areas of Moscow.

The design of new stations was chosen by a series of international open call competitions, announced by Sergey Kurnetzov, chief architect of Moscow. Buromoscow has become the winner of the Terekhovo metro station in 2016. On December 7th оf 2021 the 10 it was opened to passengers.

The Moscow metro is a very special public space, a place of stay, a place for romantic dates, a network of underground palaces.

The design of the Terekhovo station is reminiscent of the historic interiors of the Moscow metro. It has many classic details: flutes, caissons, colonnades in a modern minimalist interpretation. Abstract silhouettes of ordinary people are printed on columns like the heroes of the metro of the past: workers, farmers, and scientists.

It was important to create a space full of air and light. The use of fiberglass concrete offered a solution, giving a sense of integrity and plasticity to the interior. Its surface reflects and diffuses light, expanding the space visually. The elegant circular chandeliers have been specially designed for the station.

The entrance pavilions are designed as high portals, visible from afar with their 16-meter portals. The reflected light of the well-known bright red letter "M" illuminates the portal, marking the entrance to the brave new world of the Moscow Metro's Big Circle Line.