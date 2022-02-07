We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Güterbahnhof Hannover Renovation / AFF architekten

Güterbahnhof Hannover Renovation / AFF architekten

Save this project
Güterbahnhof Hannover Renovation / AFF architekten

© Hans-Christian Schink© Hans-Christian Schink© Hans-Christian Schink© Hans-Christian Schink+ 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Hannover, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hans-Christian Schink
© Hans-Christian Schink

Text description provided by the architects. The main freight station, built in the 1930s, was badly damaged by bombs during World War II. Some of the damage caused by the war is still visible today in the form of splinter holes or misaligned pillars.

Save this picture!
© Hans-Christian Schink
© Hans-Christian Schink
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

After the end of World War II, the reconstruction of the main freight station began. The main freight station in Hanover is parallel to the Hanover - Hamburg / Bremen line on the corner of Weidendamm and Arndtstraße. The dimensions of the main goods hall are around 377m in the longitudinal direction of the hall (north-south direction) and between 101 and 68m in the transverse direction of the hall (east-west direction), the hall tapers from south to north.

Save this picture!
© Hans-Christian Schink
© Hans-Christian Schink

The supporting structure of the hall was made of steel. Thanks to the convenient location close to the city center, the aim is to convert the entire area over the next few years. One part of the former goods hall will be dismantled and the remaining part will be renovated.

Save this picture!
© Hans-Christian Schink
© Hans-Christian Schink

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hannover, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AFF architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Güterbahnhof Hannover Renovation / AFF architekten" 07 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976317/guterbahnhof-hannover-renovation-aff-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream