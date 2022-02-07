Güterbahnhof Hannover Renovation / AFF architekten

+ 7

Text description provided by the architects. The main freight station, built in the 1930s, was badly damaged by bombs during World War II. Some of the damage caused by the war is still visible today in the form of splinter holes or misaligned pillars.

After the end of World War II, the reconstruction of the main freight station began. The main freight station in Hanover is parallel to the Hanover - Hamburg / Bremen line on the corner of Weidendamm and Arndtstraße. The dimensions of the main goods hall are around 377m in the longitudinal direction of the hall (north-south direction) and between 101 and 68m in the transverse direction of the hall (east-west direction), the hall tapers from south to north.

The supporting structure of the hall was made of steel. Thanks to the convenient location close to the city center, the aim is to convert the entire area over the next few years. One part of the former goods hall will be dismantled and the remaining part will be renovated.