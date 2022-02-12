We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Barista Coffee Mode / Setta Estudio + Sofia Cupioli

Barista Coffee Mode / Setta Estudio + Sofia Cupioli

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Detail, Coffee Shop Interiors
Almagro, Argentina
  • Architects : Setta Estudio, Sofia Cupioli
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Valeria Castagnotti
  • Lead Architect : Sofia Cupioli, Jeanette Zotta, Julieta Setton
  • Lighting : E27
  • City : Almagro
  • Country : Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The project is made up of a takeaway coffee, a showroom where you can buy all the supplies related to coffee, from equipment to coffee per kilo, a storage area where merchandise is received, and an upper floor where find the offices. 

The challenge focused on the public part, generating special interest in the user who passes through the area so that they can draw their attention to enjoy specialty coffee and, in turn, understand that it has a showroom where everything that is seen, it's purchasable. With these concepts, it was thought of a series of shelves that will arm the space and guide people, establishing different hierarchies according to the type of purchases to be made.

Industrial, economical, and versatile materials were used, such as metal tubes and sima mesh, and color was also used as a great ally to highlight the brand with yellow tiles and, on the other hand, the terracotta floor and vegetation allude to the coffee plant.

Upper Floor Plan
Section
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Almagro, CABA, Argentina

About this office
Setta Estudio
Office
Sofia Cupioli
Office

