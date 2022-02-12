Barista Coffee Mode / Setta Estudio + Sofia Cupioli

+ 19

Lighting : E27

City : Almagro

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The project is made up of a takeaway coffee, a showroom where you can buy all the supplies related to coffee, from equipment to coffee per kilo, a storage area where merchandise is received, and an upper floor where find the offices.

The challenge focused on the public part, generating special interest in the user who passes through the area so that they can draw their attention to enjoy specialty coffee and, in turn, understand that it has a showroom where everything that is seen, it's purchasable. With these concepts, it was thought of a series of shelves that will arm the space and guide people, establishing different hierarchies according to the type of purchases to be made.

Industrial, economical, and versatile materials were used, such as metal tubes and sima mesh, and color was also used as a great ally to highlight the brand with yellow tiles and, on the other hand, the terracotta floor and vegetation allude to the coffee plant.