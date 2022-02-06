We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Russia
  5. Soft Corner Pavilion / whitelakewhitelake

Soft Corner Pavilion / whitelakewhitelake

Save this project
Soft Corner Pavilion / whitelakewhitelake

© Julia Belozertseva© Julia Belozertseva© Julia Belozertseva© Julia Belozertseva+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape Architecture, Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Nikola-Lenivets, Russia
  • Architects: whitelakewhitelake
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Julia Belozertseva
  • Lead Architects: Alexander Belozertsev, Julia Belozertseva
  • Help With Construction:Natasha Krymskaya, Fedor Polushkin, Aidemir Nisredov, Natasha Kuzmina, Viacheslav Vazyulya, Daniil Chikaev, Misha Sapozhnikov
  • City:Nikola-Lenivets
  • Country:Russia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva

Text description provided by the architects. The object was designed for the Signal 2021 music festival in Nikola-Lenivets and was built as a winning proposal in the Nature Lifecycle category. This temporary pavilion is a space for connecting the public and the personal, natural, and human — a hidden amphitheater, intended for festival visitors who, after active recreation with loud music, can find themselves in a quiet place. A simple form, a seemingly massive wall — all this is made of soft hay. The pavilion existed for three days of the festival, and then was ruined and handed over to local farmers.

Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva

This work reflects architecture not only as a series of states but also as a permanent spatial structure. On the one hand, it is a temporary pavilion built for the period of the festival: a public space made of hay cannot exist for a long time and, when used, will inevitably turn into ruins. On the other hand, the structure and the plot of penetration into a secret room (not obvious from the outside space) do not directly depend on materiality. The form will exist in photographs and memories of people, and the material from which the object is built will repeat the chain of transformations over and over again: grass, bales, animal feed, etc. 

Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva

A music festival held in such a picturesque place in itself presupposes a mixture of culture and nature, a constant change of events. On the scale of the event, the pavilion can be understood as something opposite to what is happening around: instead of a noisy open-air club, a private space is created. Outside, there are walls with two wide and two narrow passages, inside there is a sacred space, a secret amphitheater of calm and silence. The pavilion absorbs sounds, and a quiet place is formed inside, where it is difficult to hear speech.

Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva

The construction site is located far from large cities. This circumstance created difficulties with logistics and access to construction materials and equipment. Almost all preparatory work was done manually by a team of volunteers. As mentioned above, the life cycle of the pavilion involved its disposal as animal feed. Therefore, in the process of work, it was necessary to establish contact with the local community of farmers, not only as suppliers of hay but also as future potential users of it after the dismantling of the pavilion. 

Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva
Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva

The main building material is hay bales measuring 400x500x800 mm, each weighing about 17-20 kilograms. This material involved manual stacking, which turned construction into hard, low-tech work. As a result, 23 tons of hay were moved and stacked along the outer and inner perimeter. The rigidity of the pavilion was provided by a wooden frame, bales of hay were manually tied to the frame and tied together with a rope.

Save this picture!
© Julia Belozertseva
© Julia Belozertseva

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region, Russia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
whitelakewhitelake
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsRussia
Cite: "Soft Corner Pavilion / whitelakewhitelake" 06 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976249/soft-corner-pavilion-whitelakewhitelake> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream