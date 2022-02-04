We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. South Korea
  5. Brace Residential Building / LIFE Architects

Brace Residential Building / LIFE Architects

Save this project
Brace Residential Building / LIFE Architects

© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: LIFE Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  599
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hyundai-elevator, NanumTech, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Sooyong Hwang, Jeeyoung Han
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur

Possibility of a small building - The site was too small to build a building commonly referred to as a building. Besides, it had to setback 3m from the building line because of the aesthetic zone. In this situation, we began to take a closer look at the site. In order to fully utilize this site as an economic logic, it had to go up high but narrow. That made the building vulnerable to lateral forces, and the size of the columns exceeded the size we usually imagine.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd to 7th Floor
Plan - 2nd to 7th Floor
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur

The site was so small that we couldn't put such huge columns. We were considering a structural engineer, and we got the idea that if we made a column with a brace, we would be able to secure structural stability while getting a sense of openness. So Brace met this site. Just as the branches extend from the stem, the structure extends from the foundation to the columns, and from the columns to the slabs, and you can find it purely from the elevation. It is the result of showing the possibility of this site and the demands of architecture as it is.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
Save this picture!
Model. Image
Model. Image

Brace - The site is located in a culturally important site that connects the Sinchon and Hongik university areas. It is a narrow site with a site area of ​​about 136.70㎡ and a building area of ​​about 79.34㎡. But it is located on the boulevard of a quasi-residential area, so it has a physical condition that must be planned as a high-rise 10 stories high. As a method to meet these conditions, the column in the form of a brace is interpreted as the main structure. This structure allows the force flow to be connected in oblique ways rather than vertical. It compensates for a structural weakness that is vulnerable to lateral forces due to its narrow and high shape. This structural change creates visually changing spaces. These empty spaces between the outside and the inner facilities create urban voids in the dense city.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur

Tectonic architecture - Narrow and high buildings are bound to be vulnerable to lateral forces. As a solution to this, we unraveled the form of the column in the form of a brace. This structure not only ensures structural stability but also gives a sense of openness to the outer skin that can be relatively closed by the structure. The structure consisting of two floors as one module creates a changing landscape by opening and closing the space by gathering and spreading the diagonal columns and beams. 

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur
© Kyungsub Shin, Wan Hur

The slabs hung between the modules were interpreted as hanging on a tension bar, creating a space with no columns in the corners. The structure that comes out provides the freedom to organize the interior space on a small plan. Just as the branches extend from the stem, the structure extends from the foundation to the columns, and from the columns to the slabs, and you can find it purely from the elevation. The structure that supports the space became the skin of the architecture as well as the frame of the space, so the architecture comes to exist as it is, not as a form of addition or decoration. By adding a program to suit the purpose of the building, the structure of the tectonic and pure form finally became an architect.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:179 Wausan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LIFE Architects
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialSouth Korea
Cite: "Brace Residential Building / LIFE Architects" 04 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976237/brace-residential-building-life-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream