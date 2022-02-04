We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

PM House / Office Architect9Kampanad

PM House / Office Architect9Kampanad

© TOMORAD© TOMORAD© TOMORAD© TOMORAD+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tambon Bang Khen, Thailand
  • Architects: Office Architect9Kampanad
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  TOMORAD
  • Lead Architects: Chalermpon Sombutyanuchit, Nuttapoag Vinyarat, Worravadee Suparatchseranee
  • Architects:Office Architect9Kampanad
  • City:Tambon Bang Khen
  • Country:Thailand
© TOMORAD
Text description provided by the architects. Live like modern Thai........this phrase gave the initial idea for this home design for a family of three, two elderly parents and a working daughter who spent most of her time outside. The concept is to build a new family home on the same land where they have been living for generations.

© TOMORAD
Plans
Plans
© TOMORAD
Section
Section
© TOMORAD
In consideration of the older generation’s lifestyle as a simple Thai way of life, the design team decided to carry on with the contemporary-style architecture to still keep up with modern life.  The modern exterior building with a three-story white geometric box has been pushed up by a shortened rule and encased the second floor with white iron battens. This part serves to keep the privacy from the neighborhood, filter the direct sunlight in the afternoon as well as serve for safety reasons.  

© TOMORAD
Despite the strong geometrical-shaped exterior, the interior presents an open floor plan to maximize the light atmosphere and indoor ventilation. Moreover, most of the area remains open to allow flexible layouts and the ability for the senior members to move around easily. The main stair is well adjusted to accommodate the elderly members. The floors are made of real wood placed on steel joists with no ceilings above to create the sense of the traditional Thai house, the thoughtful design which makes the most out of the alternative sources of energy, namely light, and wind.  

© TOMORAD
Diagram
Diagram

As a result, this house requires no electric light throughout the day with the cool wind which flows through the outside corridor along with the house. The woodwork furniture was brought over from the family’s old home to create a sense of continuity. The results are very satisfactory. We strive to design a residential architecture that is suitable for the locality and region. For sustainability in the future and most importantly… Stay well and live happy like modern Thai

© TOMORAD
Project gallery

Office Architect9Kampanad
