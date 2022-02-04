House in Saint-Julien / ciguë

+ 12

Houses • Saint-Julien-le-Petit, France Architects: ciguë

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 88 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Maris Mezulis

Text description provided by the architects. This wooden house scrupulously chooses its land, its exposure, its height, and its references (from Japanese architecture to Californian Case Study Houses) to revisit the archetype of the country house.

A place in which you live in carefree and unconfined, in direct contact with the landscape, surrounded by bare necessities.

The house is anchored in its context, yet far from the traditional stone houses of this village of Haute Vienne. Mainly made of local wood, installed on removable steel foundations, and benefiting from large window openings, it is flooded with light and lives to the rhythm of the seasons according to bioclimatic principles.

Floating lightly above its field, the house imprints its unique neo-vernacular spirit on the landscape, having chosen wood from the surrounding forests that have gradually replaced the region’s agricultural land.