  House in Saint-Julien / ciguë

House in Saint-Julien / ciguë

House in Saint-Julien / ciguë
© Maris Mezulis
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Saint-Julien-le-Petit, France
  • Architects: ciguë
  Area:  88
  Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
Text description provided by the architects. This wooden house scrupulously chooses its land, its exposure, its height, and its references (from Japanese architecture to Californian Case Study Houses) to revisit the archetype of the country house.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
A place in which you live in carefree and unconfined, in direct contact with the landscape, surrounded by bare necessities.

© Maris Mezulis
The house is anchored in its context, yet far from the traditional stone houses of this village of Haute Vienne. Mainly made of local wood, installed on removable steel foundations, and benefiting from large window openings, it is flooded with light and lives to the rhythm of the seasons according to bioclimatic principles.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
Floating lightly above its field, the house imprints its unique neo-vernacular spirit on the landscape, having chosen wood from the surrounding forests that have gradually replaced the region’s agricultural land. 

© Maris Mezulis
Project gallery

About this office
ciguë
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
"House in Saint-Julien / ciguë" 04 Feb 2022.

