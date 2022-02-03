We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Healthcare Center
  Belgium
  Porcheresse Care Center / Label Architecture

Porcheresse Care Center / Label Architecture

Porcheresse Care Center / Label Architecture
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

© Stijn Bollaert

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Center
Daverdisse, Belgium
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. Our project for a care center for children is located in the rural area of Porcheresse. This verdant and remote area, situated between the woods, fields, and streams of the Condroz, offers exceptional qualities for the reception of young people with an autism spectrum disorder.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The competition itself called for a separate pavilion to be built next to the existing center. However, in order to preserve as much as possible of the beautiful domain, we proposed to blend the added program into the existing building by means of two extensions. These take the form of two semicircles and round off the existing building, establishing a narrow connection with the park.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Extension and existing buildings benefit from each other. The addition of a belvedere and two wide ramps make each unit accessible at ground level. By incorporating the elevators into the new wings, the existing building becomes entirely accessible.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

By manipulating and strengthening elements such as the cornice and the plinth, the existing aesthetic qualities are enhanced and prolonged. In this way, the whole rises above the sum of its separate parts.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Project location

Address:Porcheresse, 6929 Daverdisse, Belgium

Label Architecture
Healthcare Architecture
"Porcheresse Care Center / Label Architecture" 03 Feb 2022. ArchDaily.

