  3. Populous Reveals Design for the New Tigres Stadium in Nuevo León, Mexico

Populous Reveals Design for the New Tigres Stadium in Nuevo León, Mexico

Populous Reveals Design for the New Tigres Stadium in Nuevo León, Mexico

US office Populous has disclosed its involvement in the design to erect a new 65,000-seat stadium for Liga MX soccer club Tigres UANL, in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico. As communicated on its website, the plans for the stadium, whose delivery is scheduled for 2025, were announced at a press conference on January 14, 2022, with the presence of the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, together with representatives of the club, Populous, UANL, Sports Synergy, and Ball Game.

Cortesía de Populous
The multi-use design features separate locker rooms for the Tigres men's and women's league, as well as a retractable field that will accommodate a variety of events from soccer, football, track and field, and concerts. The scheme also incorporates retail, hospitality, hotel rooms, offices, and classrooms for the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) to promote year-round use.

The new stadium will be located on a site close to Tigres’ current home, Estadio Universitario, meaning the club will not need to relocate during construction and will retain its position at the University with direct transport links to the downtown area. The project is expected to employ 60,000 people directly and indirectly and will be privately funded.

Cortesía de Populous
We are proud to be part of this exciting project to create a new home for Tigres UANL that will allow them to continue to flourish at the very highest level. Our design builds on the club’s rich history at Estadio Universitario to deliver a stadium that will come to hold a special place in the hearts of the fans and indeed the wider community. We look forward to continuing to work closely with UANL, Tigres UANL, Cemex and Juego de Pelota Inc. to deliver a new sporting landmark for Nuevo León and Mexico.
- Christopher Lee, Managing Director – EMEA, Populous

For more information visit the official website.

Mónica Arellano
