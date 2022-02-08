We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Stone Hut / José Lobo Almeida

Stone Hut / José Lobo Almeida

© José Campos

Houses, Small Scale
Mangualde, Portugal
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. In the pandemic situation (March 2020), a young couple came up with the desire to transform a shack (15 m2), existing on their farm, into a small shelter.

© José Campos
© José Campos
Plan
© José Campos
© José Campos

In its stone masonry walls, two new glazed openings now frame the landscape of pine and chestnut woods to the northeast and the access path to the southwest.

© José Campos
© José Campos

The toilet areas are split on the sides of the entrance door, which was kept.

© José Campos
© José Campos
Section
© José Campos
© José Campos

On the opposite wall, the new fireplace lies between the dining and resting areas. The new ceiling and floor slabs are made of solid stone blocks and the carpentry work is made out of chestnut wood existing on the farm. Some brass elements and some fabric elements made of burel complete the material palette.

© José Campos
© José Campos

Project gallery

José Lobo Almeida
Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOtherSmall ScalePortugal
Cite: "Stone Hut / José Lobo Almeida" [Abrigo de Pedra / José Lobo Almeida] 08 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976124/stone-hut-jose-lobo-almeida> ISSN 0719-8884

