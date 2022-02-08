Stone Hut / José Lobo Almeida

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. In the pandemic situation (March 2020), a young couple came up with the desire to transform a shack (15 m2), existing on their farm, into a small shelter.

In its stone masonry walls, two new glazed openings now frame the landscape of pine and chestnut woods to the northeast and the access path to the southwest.

The toilet areas are split on the sides of the entrance door, which was kept.

On the opposite wall, the new fireplace lies between the dining and resting areas. The new ceiling and floor slabs are made of solid stone blocks and the carpentry work is made out of chestnut wood existing on the farm. Some brass elements and some fabric elements made of burel complete the material palette.