We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Twist House / Avignon Architecte

Twist House / Avignon Architecte

Save this project
Twist House / Avignon Architecte
Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

© Sylvain Bonniol© Sylvain Bonniol© Sylvain Bonniol© Sylvain Bonniol+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Nantes, France
  • Architects : Avignon Architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  192
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sylvain Bonniol
  • Lead Architects : Benjamin Avignon
Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
  • City : Nantes
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in downtown Nantes, close to the Erdre river, the project is part of a heterogeneous urban fabric. Its volumetry results from the observation of the existing building composed of semi-detached houses and small collective buildings of variable sizes (up to R+6). It is noted that the parcel is located near a manor house classified as a small heritage of Nantes. The existing stone wall on the boundary with the public space should be preserved.

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

The plot has an elongated shape, narrow on its street frontage (less than 10m), and widens in its depth (more than 18m at the bottom of the plot). It is only accessible by the main street. The site has a strong slope (5m). Only the high plateau allows the construction to be built (12m deep).

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

Remarkable trees (classified wooded area) have been the subject of a work of conservation and enhancement during the landscape project. The Twist house takes up in its architectural writing the topographic level lines in the continuity of the "terrace" garden. Its morphology continues the ascent of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Its volumetric wiggle stemming from a thorough reading of the PLU, gives each space a privileged and unique position in close connection with its environment. The search for light is a strong element of the project. This verticality (14.50m to the ridge) offers living spaces on 4 levels distributed by a "ribbon" staircase. Of sculptural aspect, it unfolds along a curious slope. The concrete frame construction is clad with a chic white lacquered cladding laid horizontally.

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

The levels are distorted in their reading by the position of the glass frames and the curtain wall on the garden. The Twist house has nothing of the clichés of the individual house and cultivates the mystery of its function. This house is part of its time by interacting with the heritage of the past and prefigures the heritage of tomorrow.

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Avignon Architecte
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Twist House / Avignon Architecte" 20 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975997/twist-house-avignon-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream