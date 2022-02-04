We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Topless House / Avignon Architecte

Topless House / Avignon Architecte

Save this project
Topless House / Avignon Architecte
Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

© Sylvain Bonniol© Sylvain Bonniol© Sylvain Bonniol© Sylvain Bonniol+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Le Pouliguen, France
  • Architects: Avignon Architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Sylvain Bonniol
  • Lead Architects: Benjamin Avignon
  • City:Le Pouliguen
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the Atlantic coast, the topless house replaces a dilapidated veranda formerly adjoining the main vacation home. A small architectural gem, it offers its users multiple spatial configurations. Equipped with a removable roof, it reveals itself letting in the first rays of sunshine of the day. The roof overhang, defying the laws of gravity, acts as a cap extending the living space.

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The sliding bays equipped with the "turnable corner vitrocsa" system, can be manipulated and stored to leave the circulation free towards the raised terrace in polished concrete. The construction is then undressed of all its accessories. Stretching over 7 meters in length, the kitchen unit ends its run on a door leading to a master bedroom designed as a cottage with its roof with two slopes.

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Its interior geometry is disrupted by the access tunnel that links it to the main entrance of the house. This Hellenistic-looking passageway contains the closet. Equipped with a full bathroom, it looks like a hotel room.

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol
Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

Outside, a removable deck covers and uncovers a staircase leading under the ramparts and giving direct access to the beach. Back from swimming, the happy vacationers use the outdoor shower with a huge sandblasted glass door. In the evening, the resin underside of the mobile roof, whether closed or open, illuminates its users. The topless house takes us from "Genius Loci" to "Genius Lucky".

Save this picture!
© Sylvain Bonniol
© Sylvain Bonniol

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Avignon Architecte
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionFrance
Cite: "Topless House / Avignon Architecte" 04 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975995/topless-house-avignon-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream