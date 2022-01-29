Markʼs Tokyo Restaurant / Kenta Nagai Studio

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Minimal design restaurant hidden in the backstreets of Tokyo. Mark ʼs Tokyo is a restaurant where you can enjoy original dishes made by adding Japanese spices to Italian cuisine, which is the root of Chef Mark. Located on a quiet street just off the downtown area of Meguro, Tokyo and required to make all guests feel like they are eating in Markʼs kitchen,

Since We think that the food and the chef and the guest are the main characters in this space, We decided to make it a simple structure without too much excessive decoration, and that gives the space the spice of Japanese by the blank space. By making the best use of the existing walls and softly partitioning the elongated space, we have created a space such as a private space and a tiny Japanese garden-like approach while being a distance where you can communicate with the chef.

For The edges of the walls, the tables and shelves, we select wood types with a warm color, and by manually processing the curved surfaces at each end, we give it a presence as furniture instead of fixture, giving the space a home-like texture. In addition, the warm light like flames created by reflecting light on the custom-made copper also contributes to the creation of a cozy space.