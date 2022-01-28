Cincinnati Ballet: Margaret & Michael Valentine Center for Dance / GBBN

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Drawn by the artistry, athleticism, and precision of ballet, students flock to the Cincinnati Ballet Academy. While their annual production of The Nutcracker has increased their renown, it’s programs like Ballet Moves that have deepened the organization’s impact on the community by providing inclusive opportunities for students with Down’s Syndrome to experience the joy of dance.

Add to that the fact that the Ballet’s corps is a diverse global company of professionals, and it’s clear that Cincinnati Ballet is all about breaking down barriers to dance. But as their reputation has fueled their growth, they felt their space was holding them back.

GBBN worked with Cincinnati Ballet to design the new Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance, an inspiring Academy and Professional Studio space for dancers who give everything to their craft. Tucked into Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills neighborhood, the new center breathes new life into an arts district that includes the Cincinnati Art Museum (and its new “Art Climb” under construction) as well as Playhouse in the Park; it’s also adjacent to one of the city’s major expressways, making it highly visible to locals and visitors.

The building’s design is influenced by Cincinnati Ballet’s mission to break down the stereotype that ballet is only for a certain group of people; it embraces their vision that dance is for everyone.