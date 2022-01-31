Jangadas House / GAM Arquitetos

+ 29

Houses • Brazil Architects: GAM Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 288 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Gabriela Daltro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Automação , Básica Home , Iluminação , Portinari

Lead Architects: Guido Ramos, Anna Fernandes, Marcelo Bezerril

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Praia do Forte, the residence was made to be a beach house for a family composed of a couple and their daughter. It was designed to dialogue at all times with its surroundings, making nature a key element in the project. With a good part of its open and integrated spaces (or with glass closing), the architecture of the house valued the view to the sea, which in turn becomes the main scenario for those who are experiencing it. Brises and wooden pergolas allow the entry of ventilation and natural lighting in a comfortable and adaptable way, also considering issues related to conscious energy consumption. The pool that splits into a small beach and a water mirror further emphasize the coastal atmosphere. Wood and stone make a counterpoint between the elegance and rusticity of the architecture

To compose the interior of this house, the office chose materials with natural finishes and resistance to rain and sun, such as stone, cement, wood, canvas, linen, and cotton. Clients requested a rustic yet cozy beach house, and its interior follows its architecture. As the family likes to enjoy sunny weekends with family and friends, the house has a kitchen (with a minimalist design) completely integrated into the living room (living room and TV), which in turn communicates with the pool porch and gourmet space, turning into a large social area (with high ceilings).

The view of the sea and coconut trees is constant in the rooms of the house, so the decoration was designed to let the architecture and nature stand out, with few furniture, designer furniture, and few objects and adornments. The vibrant colors in the furniture balance the contemporary design of the house, leaving the interior more relaxed in a way that befits the coastal atmosphere. On the ground floor we have 2 suites and on the upper floor 3 suites, being a master with dressing room. The house also has a service alley with a kitchenette at the back of the house (west facade).