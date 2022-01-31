We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884

Jangadas House / GAM Arquitetos

Jangadas House / GAM Arquitetos

© Gabriela Daltro© Gabriela Daltro© Gabriela Daltro© Gabriela Daltro+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: GAM Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  288
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Gabriela Daltro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Automação, Básica Home, Iluminação, Portinari
  • Lead Architects: Guido Ramos, Anna Fernandes, Marcelo Bezerril
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Praia do Forte, the residence was made to be a beach house for a family composed of a couple and their daughter. It was designed to dialogue at all times with its surroundings, making nature a key element in the project. With a good part of its open and integrated spaces (or with glass closing), the architecture of the house valued the view to the sea, which in turn becomes the main scenario for those who are experiencing it. Brises and wooden pergolas allow the entry of ventilation and natural lighting in a comfortable and adaptable way, also considering issues related to conscious energy consumption. The pool that splits into a small beach and a water mirror further emphasize the coastal atmosphere. Wood and stone make a counterpoint between the elegance and rusticity of the architecture

© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro

To compose the interior of this house, the office chose materials with natural finishes and resistance to rain and sun, such as stone, cement, wood, canvas, linen, and cotton. Clients requested a rustic yet cozy beach house, and its interior follows its architecture. As the family likes to enjoy sunny weekends with family and friends, the house has a kitchen (with a minimalist design) completely integrated into the living room (living room and TV), which in turn communicates with the pool porch and gourmet space, turning into a large social area (with high ceilings).

© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro

The view of the sea and coconut trees is constant in the rooms of the house, so the decoration was designed to let the architecture and nature stand out, with few furniture, designer furniture, and few objects and adornments. The vibrant colors in the furniture balance the contemporary design of the house, leaving the interior more relaxed in a way that befits the coastal atmosphere. On the ground floor we have 2 suites and on the upper floor 3 suites, being a master with dressing room. The house also has a service alley with a kitchenette at the back of the house (west facade).

© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro
© Gabriela Daltro

Project gallery

Cite: "Jangadas House / GAM Arquitetos" [Casa Jangadas / GAM Arquitetos] 31 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975946/jangadas-house-gam-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

