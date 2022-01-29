We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. House Behide / TOUCH Architect

House Behide / TOUCH Architect

Save this project
House Behide / TOUCH Architect

© Soopakorn Srisakul© Soopakorn Srisakul© Soopakorn Srisakul© Soopakorn Srisakul+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Khet Khan Na Yao, Thailand
  • Architects: TOUCH Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Soopakorn Srisakul
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: COTTO, A.P.K. DAWKOO (1988), Muangthong, Siamtak, TOA, Tostem, XRC Century
  • Lead Architects: Setthakarn Yangderm, Parpis Leelaniramol
  • Contractor: DWN Builder
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. A hundred square Wah site within a golf course village, at North-Eastern of Bangkok, Nawathani Village, is full of large ancient trees inside. In order to preserve the trees, the building shape was designed by following the existing trees, together with a perfectly fitted function.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

There is a relativity between existing trees and an architecture which are, an eight meters gap between the two of large tree at the front layer of wall, determined a car entrance which is located at the left part of the house, while a cluster of another type of tree which stands at the front right of the site act as a small front yard. Moreover, the largest one which is the Malabar tree, standing at the center of the site, is used for a private relaxation area inside.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Since this house is designed for five people of a family, who are a couple with three kids, there is four bedrooms on the second floor, when living, dining, and kitchen is on the first floor, together with a common playroom for all family members, which is all hidden by a solid wall at the front of the house.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

At the main entrance, the house cannot be seen and realized an inside space, but it attracts people to look at the trees with a reflective black wall as a background, which is more remarkable when green is on the black canvas and doubling trees as reflection on gloss material. In contrast, behind a solid wall, there is plenty of glass window which can easily touch an outdoor garden, especially an elevated common playroom which is closest to the Malabar Tree. A large wooden deck terrace act as a co space between all rooms. Glass roof of master bedroom also allows inside space to connect with the existing Malabar Tree.

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TOUCH Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "House Behide / TOUCH Architect" 29 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975931/house-behide-touch-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream