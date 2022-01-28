We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  RIBA Announces Winners of 2021 President's Medal and Awards for Research

RIBA Announces Winners of 2021 President’s Medal and Awards for Research

RIBA Announces Winners of 2021 President’s Medal and Awards for Research
As Found Houses: Experiments from Self-builders in Rural China . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the winners of the 2021 President's Medal and Awards for Research, highlighting the best research concerning architecture and the built environment. The President's Medal was awarded to John Lin and Sony Devabhaktuni from the University of Hong Kong for their research project As Found Houses, which explores vernacular practices in rural China. Two more awards were granted to the development of an ethics guide for architectural practitioners and a study of thin-tile vaulting in Cuba.

Will I Cause Harm?: Practising Ethics Guides for Built Environment Research . Image Courtesy of RIBAWill I Cause Harm?: Practising Ethics Guides for Built Environment Research . Image Courtesy of RIBABeyond the National Art Schools: Thin-Tile Vaulting in Cuba after the Revolution . Image Courtesy of RIBAStuff and Space in the Home: Space for Storage as the forgotten design and well-being dimension in standardised housing, . Image Courtesy of RIBA+ 5

Will I Cause Harm?: Practising Ethics Guides for Built Environment Research . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Established in 2006, the RIBA President's Awards for Research aims to encourage architectural research among students, academics and practitioners. The award features three categories: History and Theory, Cities and Community, Design and Technical, and an annual theme, which this edition was Education. The prize was a global reach, this year's edition featuring entries from around the globe, including China, Costa Rica or Australia.

From the highly distinguished study of long-forgotten homes adapted by villagers in China to the detailed exploration of Cuban vaulting, to the project that looks at embedding ethics into the practice of research itself – I commend each of these thought-provoking studies for the contribution they make to our knowledge of architecture and practice - RIBA President Simon Allford.

Related Article

A Hospital in Bangladesh Wins RIBA International Prize 2021

Beyond the National Art Schools: Thin-Tile Vaulting in Cuba after the Revolution . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The award-winning research projects are:

Andreea Cutieru
