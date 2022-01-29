We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Walk Over the Quarry / henkai architekti + Zahrada-Park-Krajina

Walk Over the Quarry / henkai architekti + Zahrada-Park-Krajina

Walk Over the Quarry / henkai architekti + Zahrada-Park-Krajina

© BoysPlayNice

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Horní Bečva, Czech Republic
  • Structural Engineering:Josef Pacula
  • Graphic Design:Jaroslav Juráček
  • City:Horní Bečva
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The lookout on the abandoned quarry hill can be found in the eastern part of the Horní Bečva village in the Beskydy Protected Landscape Area. Rising up on the left bank of the village water reservoir, fed by the Rožnovská Bečva river, the wooded hilltop is surrounded by a number of scattered family homes and recreational properties. An exposed quarry wall, partially unstable, forms its south-facing edge.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

The Horní Bečva quarry is also an important reference locality of the Ciężkowice Sandstone. The objective was to provide pedestrian access to the topmost section of the hill. We designed a new set of footpaths that naturally follow the sloping terrain. With respect to their present unspoiled state, we sought to subtly elaborate and complement the qualities of the existing environments – the rock outcrops, the woodland, and the quarry itself. Three new scenic walks take the visitors up the slopes and to the summit of the quarry hill, forming together a walking circuit connecting all the main lookout points, a nearby road, and a parking lot.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Elevation
Elevation
Sketch
Sketch
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Of the three walks, the gentler one winds through a freshly planted grove of local tree species. In time, the grove will become an arboretum, referencing the surrounding countryside. As the walk reaches the saddle under the rocky summit of the hill, there is a small lookout picnic platform. Its form is inspired by the crumbling and overgrown foundations of abandoned homes, found scattered all over the Beskydy mountains as evidence of the fact that our ancestors settled and farmed even the most remote of places.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Low, dry stone walls (house foundations) rise from the ground to define the base of the lookout. The walls also provide additional seating. From here, views to the west show the Bečva valley and reservoir. The steeper walk follows the crest of the quarry. The ground is stable here. In the middle of the climb a metal grating bridge cantilevers out from the quarry wall – walking over it can enhance the viewing experience. It is a rest point halfway up the steep slope and also a unique opportunity for a close-up inspection of the quarry face, where the natural succession process is taking place.

The final destination is the topmost part of the hill. Three lookout structures – empty cube frames – complement the dramatic natural setting. Placed carefully between rocks and boulders of the rugged terrain, they are not supposed to disturb. They are empty spaces, defined by architecture, inviting the visitors to stop and rest, in the midst of the forest. On the summit of the hill, the main lookout offers views over the quarry wall and into the surrounding countryside of hills and meadows.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The other two structures are rest points, best suited for contemplating quietly or watching the forest, with spruces on one side and pines on the other. The primary material used for the footpaths and walls was stone and gravel taken from the quarry. The paths are also lined by oak benches. For safety reasons, a rope fence with oak stakes indicates the edge of the quarry. The lookout structures were assembled from galvanized steel profiles, finished with a black protective coating, and wood boards for floors and ceilings. The flat vegetative roofs are designed as roof gardens left to the natural succession process.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Address:756 57 Horní Bečva, Czech Republic

henkai architekti
Zahrada-Park-Krajina
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureCzech Republic
Cite: "Walk Over the Quarry / henkai architekti + Zahrada-Park-Krajina" 29 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975889/walk-over-the-quarry-henkai-architekti-plus-zahrada-park-krajina> ISSN 0719-8884

