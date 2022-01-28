We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Lukas - Verwaltungsgebäude am Coesfelder Kreuz Administration Building / Peter Bastian Architekten

Lukas - Verwaltungsgebäude am Coesfelder Kreuz Administration Building / Peter Bastian Architekten

Lukas - Verwaltungsgebäude am Coesfelder Kreuz Administration Building / Peter Bastian Architekten
© Roland Borgmann
Religious Architecture, Buildings
Münster, Germany
© Roland Borgmann
Text description provided by the architects. The new administration building was planned by Peter Bastian Architekten BDA from Münster at the Coesfelder Kreuz directly next to the Church of Lukas for the newly founded association of three church districts. The shape of the 3-storey new building develops from two interlocking rectangles into an open angle to the church. The entrances are naturally located at the apex of the bend point. The cantilevered exposed concrete canopies give the building a flat and strong horizontal effect.

© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann
The ends of the building are constructed in the form of a shield wall in the clinker. For this reason, staircases and adjoining rooms were planned at each end to shield the workplaces from traffic noise. The centrally located entrance opens up two wings of the same length, each with a necessary escape staircase at the end. At the exit to the church square, there is an open stairwell across all floors for central access to all floors.

© Roland Borgmann
Site Plan
Site Plan

The ground floor is mainly used for special functions such as the conference area. The other areas are occupied by departments. Generous combination zones offer flexibly designed team areas that are complemented by the central network area on each floor. Here, an open kitchenette offers all employees and visitors the opportunity for informal meetings.

© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann
The necessary parking spaces for cars and bicycles are located on the west side of the building.  Around the large maple tree on the eastern side, a ring of benches forms a meeting place for various occasions. The storey height of the new building is based on the surrounding buildings and the parapet height remains below the eaves height of the church. The planning of the building is based on a room module of 5.20m, corresponding to an axis dimension of 1.30m, thus allowing the available space to be divided into 2-axis / or 4-axis offices. 

© Roland Borgmann
The building was constructed as a reinforced concrete skeleton structure. The closed exterior walls were constructed as insulated double-shell masonry. The clinker facade is visually oriented to the church building and continues the existing, heavily clinker buildings in the surrounding area. All ceilings and the lift shafts are made of reinforced concrete.

© Roland Borgmann
The façades consist of wood-aluminium windows in mullion-transom systems with horizontal ventilation wings in the form of skylights to provide individual ventilation for each employee. In addition to the projecting exposed concrete canopies, vertical awnings provide sun and glare protection.

© Roland Borgmann
© Roland Borgmann
Public areas as well as circulation areas and sanitary facilities are covered with natural limestone.  The corridor walls consist of system partition walls with all-glass infills. The building is heated and cooled via a heating-cooling screed. Temperature peaks in summer could additionally be absorbed by a concrete core temperature control system. The heat supply is provided by district heating.

© Roland Borgmann
Address:Münster, Germany

Peter Bastian Architekten
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBuildingsGermany
Cite: "Lukas - Verwaltungsgebäude am Coesfelder Kreuz Administration Building / Peter Bastian Architekten" 28 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975883/lukas-verwaltungsgebaude-am-coesfelder-kreuz-administration-building-peter-bastian-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

