We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Casa de Ladrillos / Estudio PKa

Casa de Ladrillos / Estudio PKa

Save this project
Casa de Ladrillos / Estudio PKa

© Alejandro Peral© Alejandro Peral© Alejandro Peral© Alejandro Peral+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Tigre, Argentina
  • Architects : Estudio PKa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Hansgrohe, Lumion, Alumetal SRL, Barugel azulay, Franca, Grun, Suma
  • Lead Architects : Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandus
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a single-family home located in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It is developed on two floors articulated by a central courtyard that allows natural light to enter the interior of the house, providing a new interior landscape. The house opens its visuals towards the garden, generating a fluid interior-exterior connection.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Throughout the house, a tectonic use of resources predominates, starting from a brick base with a delicate, light-colored cover. The same resource of lightness is used in the interior, generating transparency with the use of illumination and clarity.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Context. The house is located in the Las Caletas neighbourhood in Tigre. It has an introverted relationship towards the street since the opening gesture and the relationship with the environment is developed through the interior garden. The visuals towards the entire perimeter and rear garden were specifically designed to be captured from each of the glazed panels.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Matter. The material constitution of the house is based on noble materials: masonry, exposed brick, independent structures of concrete and wood. A 3-meter high pivot door, clad in petiribí wood warmly completes the space. PVC openings were used to protect the interior from the environment.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Top Floor
Top Floor
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Research. The biggest challenge we faced when designing and building this house was the very particular program of the client, in which all the pieces had to complement each other in a very balanced way to ensure that the project had spatial fluidity. Orientation is always prioritized for efficient energy use in both winter and summer together with the flexibility of the environments.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio PKa
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Casa de Ladrillos / Estudio PKa " [Casa de Ladrillos / Estudio PKa ] 08 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975858/casa-de-ladrillos-estudio-pka> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream