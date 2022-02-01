Guosen Securities Tower / Studio Fuksas

+ 34

Lighting Design: Speirs+Major (competition stage), COPA (SD, DD and CD)

Engineering: ARUP (competition and SD stage), SADI (DD and CD)

Client: Guosen Securities ltd

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Guosen Securities Tower is a tower height 228 m, in Shenzhen, China. The project by Studio Fuksas is born from the intention to create a new concept of vertical public space for the tower. A three-dimensional void is arranged along the facades giving a dynamic image to the building and creating different public scenarios for the offices. The design of the void shape explores the relation between the podium and the vertical section of the tower with diagonal spaces and fluxes that create a vertical tension in the full height of the tower.

To emphasize the concept of void, the external glass envelope of the tower is kept as a clean and rational parallelepiped. Inside, the solid mass of the office volume is carved with the open space of the void. The play between the solid mass and the void creates the dialectic tension of the project, one put in value the other and vice versa.

The public spaces, lobbies and Sky-Gardens are interconnected along with the tridimensional void of the atrium creating a stream of light, images, and activity. The building itself is symbolically open to the city along the great façade atrium.

Integrated into the complex skyline of the CDB, Guosen tower will respond with a pure external glass volume. All the complexity happens in the internal network of public spaces that are placed strategically in the facades taking advantage of the views and visibility according to the urban context.

The upper levels of the building include the office complex of Guosen Securities, with access highlighted by a triple-height sky lobby. The very top levels are dedicated to the executive’s offices, including a sky garden and club room levels that offer a spectacular 360-degree panorama across Shenzhen CBD.

Guosen Tower is the first ecological tall building in Shenzhen with an instantly recognizable image in the city skyline. The facade atrium is the company’s symbol of sustainability and social spaces to support Guosen in advancing its legacy of innovative ideas, pioneering finance services, and global image well into the future.