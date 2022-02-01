We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. China
  5. Guosen Securities Tower / Studio Fuksas

Guosen Securities Tower / Studio Fuksas

Save this project
Guosen Securities Tower / Studio Fuksas
Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

© Tianpei Zeng© Tianpei Zeng© Tianpei Zeng© Tianpei Zeng+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Institutional Buildings
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: Studio Fuksas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Tianpei Zeng
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 上海耀皮玻璃集团股份有限公司, 兴发铝材, 方大新材料（江西）有限公司
  • Lighting Design:Speirs+Major (competition stage), COPA (SD, DD and CD)
  • Engineering:ARUP (competition and SD stage), SADI (DD and CD)
  • Client:Guosen Securities ltd
  • City:Shenzhen
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. The Guosen Securities Tower is a tower height 228 m, in Shenzhen, China. The project by Studio Fuksas is born from the intention to create a new concept of vertical public space for the tower. A three-dimensional void is arranged along the facades giving a dynamic image to the building and creating different public scenarios for the offices. The design of the void shape explores the relation between the podium and the vertical section of the tower with diagonal spaces and fluxes that create a vertical tension in the full height of the tower.

Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

To emphasize the concept of void, the external glass envelope of the tower is kept as a clean and rational parallelepiped. Inside, the solid mass of the office volume is carved with the open space of the void. The play between the solid mass and the void creates the dialectic tension of the project, one put in value the other and vice versa.

Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng
Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

The public spaces, lobbies and Sky-Gardens are interconnected along with the tridimensional void of the atrium creating a stream of light, images, and activity. The building itself is symbolically open to the city along the great façade atrium.

Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng
Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

Integrated into the complex skyline of the CDB, Guosen tower will respond with a pure external glass volume. All the complexity happens in the internal network of public spaces that are placed strategically in the facades taking advantage of the views and visibility according to the urban context.

Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng
Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

The upper levels of the building include the office complex of Guosen Securities, with access highlighted by a triple-height sky lobby. The very top levels are dedicated to the executive’s offices, including a sky garden and club room levels that offer a spectacular 360-degree panorama across Shenzhen CBD.

Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng
Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

Guosen Tower is the first ecological tall building in Shenzhen with an instantly recognizable image in the city skyline. The facade atrium is the company’s symbol of sustainability and social spaces to support Guosen in advancing its legacy of innovative ideas, pioneering finance services, and global image well into the future.

Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng
Save this picture!
© Tianpei Zeng
© Tianpei Zeng

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Futian District, Shenzhen, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Fuksas
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInstitutional buildingsChina
Cite: "Guosen Securities Tower / Studio Fuksas" 01 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975838/guosen-securities-tower-studio-fuksas> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tianpei Zeng

深圳国信证券大厦 / Studio Fuksas

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream